USA PRIME BSB | HTX Baseball - 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Shake, salt, and celebrate! Elevate your next happy hour with the "World’s Smoothest Tequila." This basket is fully loaded with 3 liters of ready-to-drink margaritas, two premium bottles of Suavecito, and all the glassware and fresh citrus you need. Just add ice and an excuse to party!
• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Lime - 1.5L
• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Strawberry - 1.5L
• Suavecito Blanco Tequila VERY SMOOTH- 750ml
• Suavecito Resposado Tequila VERY SMOOTH - 750ml
• 2 Margarita glasses
• 2 shot glasses
• Oranges and Limes!
Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Allen & Lisa Lee
Starting bid
Take a shot at being the best host on the block! This basket is a "Suave" move for any tequila lover. Featuring a double-dose of premium tequila and oversized margarita mixers, it’s a salt-rimmed dream come true. Bid high—don't let this one slip through your lime!
• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Lime - 1.5L
• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Strawberry - 1.5L
• Suavecito Blanco Tequila VERY SMOOTH- 750ml
• Suavecito Resposado Tequila VERY SMOOTH - 750ml
• 2 Margarita glasses
• 2 shot glasses
• Oranges and Limes!
Generously donated by 15U Scout parents, Allen & Lisa Lee
Starting bid
Get ready for sunny days, ballgames, and beach vibes with this ultimate summer bundle! Whether you’re cheering from the stands or relaxing poolside, this package has everything you need:
• Sand Cloud 4-pack towels – $144 value
• 4 Goodr sunglasses – $100 value
• Baseball-themed Bogg Bag – $100 value
• 2 Coola SPF Best Sellers Travel Kits – $56 value
• Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card – $250 value
Perfect for baseball lovers and summer adventurers alike—don’t miss your chance to swing into summer in style!
Generously donated by the parents of the 11U elite
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this expertly curated package designed for lovers of a classic Old Fashioned. Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet evening, this set delivers everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail with style and sophistication.
Package Includes:
From smooth, high-quality bourbons to the essential tools and garnishes, this package is a complete Old Fashioned experience—ideal for entertaining or gifting to any whiskey enthusiast. Cheers to good times and great taste!
Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Dan & Claire Kelly
Starting bid
Join Vincent Velasquez on a full day (6 hours) Galveston Bay Family Fishing Trip.
Spend the day in the in Galveston Bay targeting Trout, Flounder, Slot Reds, Spanish Mackerel, Mangrove Snapper, Sheepshead, Black Drum, and Sharks aboard a center console fishing boat. Dolphin watching, private island beach party, and waterfront restaurant/bar hopping optional.
Morning Departure: Pelican Rest Marina our of Galveston, TX with same-day Afternoon Arrival
Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Vincent & Maria Velasquez
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with “A Taste of Giant,” a grand slam basket packed with Texas flavor and hometown spirit!
Featuring two premium bottles from Giant Texas Distillers, a Tejas shirt, a half pound of Aldecoa Coffee, and 4 tour passes to Tejas Brewery, this lineup is a home run for bourbon fans, coffee lovers, and anyone ready to cheer on local favorites. Bid big and take home a winning mix of bold sips, great style, and unforgettable experiences.
Generously donated by the De Aldecoa Family
11U Red - Taska
Starting bid
This package includes a consultation with Lacey Michalek Interiors, two pillows of your choice from Lacey's pillow line, The Pillow Edit, and classic gold candlesticks - all valued at $800. Known for designing homes layered with personality and thoughtful detail, Lacey brings that same approach to her one-of-a-kind pillow designs. This package is a beautiful way to introduce character, texture, and a sense of refinement into your home.
Generously donated by Lacey Michalek Interiors
11U Red - Taska
Starting bid
Take your postgame celebration into extra innings with a sophisticated cocktail and gourmet snack experience featuring premium gin, cognac, orange bitters, Fever-Tree tonic, black truffle mixed nuts, artisan chips, dark chocolate, dried fruit, fig preserves, and elevated garnishes. Perfect for a relaxing date night, effortless entertaining, or raising a glass after a big win, this basket is a true home run for any spirits lover.
11U Red - Taska
Starting bid
From the field to the studio, this wellness-inspired basket is designed to keep you strong and centered. Enjoy 10 Pilates classes, a stylish shaker bottle, comfy grippy socks, and a calming Balance candle for the ultimate mix of movement, recovery, and relaxation.
Generously donated by Cedar Street Pilates
11U Red - Taska
Starting bid
14U Elite - Diaz
Starting bid
14U Elite - Diaz
Starting bid
Treat yourself to all-star level pampering with this luxury MedSpa package featuring a laser hair removal package from Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, a 20% off certificate toward additional BHRC services, premium skincare serums, a spa headband, a trio of indulgent body scrubs, and a plush baseball blanket for the ultimate recovery moment. Designed for beauty, confidence, and relaxation, this package is the perfect blend of glow-up and game-day comfort.
FMV: $700
Starting bid: $195
Buy Now: $1400
Generously donated by Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center
11U Red - Taska
Starting bid
Why spend money at concessions when the Ballpark Ready Pack has everything you need to help you get through long Championship Sundays? Sit back and enjoy the games in your new heavy duty comfy chairs; pull up your wagon and enjoy ice cold protein water and drinks while you enjoy snacks packed in your new easy to store snackle box.
13U Scout - Martinez
Starting bid
Trucker Hat Party for 20
Generously donated by Amabelle Cowan
15U Scout
Starting bid
15U Scout
Starting bid
Houston Dynamo Club Seats
Starting bid
Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #1
We’re auctioning off Premium Reserved Parking Spots for the upcoming Summer and Fall season at the Tank Facility. Take a look at the images—your spot will feature a custom, personalized sign to match, perfectly marking your territory.
Starting bid
Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #2
We’re auctioning off Premium Reserved Parking Spots for the upcoming Summer and Fall season at the Tank Facility. Take a look at the images—your spot will feature a custom, personalized sign to match, perfectly marking your territory.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Napa Valley’s finest with this premium auction bundle. This collection features a prestigious 2023 Lokoya Cabernet Sauvignon (Howell Mountain)—a collector’s favorite prized for its power and sophistication.
Included in this Basket:
Perfect for the serious wine enthusiast or as an impressive gift, this set offers a complete, upscale tasting experience.
15U Scout
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with a versatile 6-pack of 30-minute private lessons. This elite package features specialized coaching from six different experts, covering Hitting, Pitching, Fielding, Speed, and Strength. It’s the perfect all-around development tool for any athlete looking to sharpen their skills and build explosive performance.
The Coaching Rotation:
USA Prime BSB|HTX Organization
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