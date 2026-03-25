USA PRIME BSB | HTX Baseball - 2026 Silent Auction





Get ready for sunny days, ballgames, and beach vibes with this ultimate summer bundle! Whether you’re cheering from the stands or relaxing poolside, this package has everything you need:



• Sand Cloud 4-pack towels – $144 value

• 4 Goodr sunglasses – $100 value

• Baseball-themed Bogg Bag – $100 value

• 2 Coola SPF Best Sellers Travel Kits – $56 value

• Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card – $250 value



Perfect for baseball lovers and summer adventurers alike—don’t miss your chance to swing into summer in style!





Generously donated by the parents of the 11U elite