Hosted by

Bull Shark Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

USA PRIME BSB | HTX Baseball - 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6907 Atwell Dr, Houston, TX 77081, USA

Tequila Made Me Do It - Part 1 item
Tequila Made Me Do It - Part 1
$100

Starting bid

Shake, salt, and celebrate! Elevate your next happy hour with the "World’s Smoothest Tequila." This basket is fully loaded with 3 liters of ready-to-drink margaritas, two premium bottles of Suavecito, and all the glassware and fresh citrus you need. Just add ice and an excuse to party!

• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Lime - 1.5L

• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Strawberry - 1.5L

• Suavecito Blanco Tequila VERY SMOOTH- 750ml

• Suavecito Resposado Tequila VERY SMOOTH - 750ml

• 2 Margarita glasses

• 2 shot glasses

• Oranges and Limes!


Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Allen & Lisa Lee

Tequila Made Me Do it - Part 2 item
Tequila Made Me Do it - Part 2
$100

Starting bid


Take a shot at being the best host on the block! This basket is a "Suave" move for any tequila lover. Featuring a double-dose of premium tequila and oversized margarita mixers, it’s a salt-rimmed dream come true. Bid high—don't let this one slip through your lime!

• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Lime - 1.5L

• Rio Rosalita Ready to Drink Margarita - Strawberry - 1.5L

• Suavecito Blanco Tequila VERY SMOOTH- 750ml

• Suavecito Resposado Tequila VERY SMOOTH - 750ml

• 2 Margarita glasses

• 2 shot glasses

• Oranges and Limes!


Generously donated by 15U Scout parents, Allen & Lisa Lee

⚾ Baseball Swing Into Summer Package ☀️ item
⚾ Baseball Swing Into Summer Package ☀️
$350

Starting bid


Get ready for sunny days, ballgames, and beach vibes with this ultimate summer bundle! Whether you’re cheering from the stands or relaxing poolside, this package has everything you need:

• Sand Cloud 4-pack towels – $144 value
• 4 Goodr sunglasses – $100 value
• Baseball-themed Bogg Bag – $100 value
• 2 Coola SPF Best Sellers Travel Kits – $56 value
• Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card – $250 value


Perfect for baseball lovers and summer adventurers alike—don’t miss your chance to swing into summer in style!


Generously donated by the parents of the 11U elite 

Old Fashioned Good Time — Premium Whiskey Experience item
Old Fashioned Good Time — Premium Whiskey Experience
$300

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with this expertly curated package designed for lovers of a classic Old Fashioned. Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet evening, this set delivers everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail with style and sophistication.

Package Includes:

  • 1 bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 1 bottle of John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 1 bottle of Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
  • 4 elegant whiskey tumbler glasses
  • 4 ice sphere molds for perfectly chilled drinks
  • 1 jar of Luxardo Maraschino Cherries for a premium garnish
  • 1 bottle of orange bitters to complete the classic flavor profile

From smooth, high-quality bourbons to the essential tools and garnishes, this package is a complete Old Fashioned experience—ideal for entertaining or gifting to any whiskey enthusiast. Cheers to good times and great taste! 


Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Dan & Claire Kelly 

Family Inshore Fishing Experience item
Family Inshore Fishing Experience
$500

Starting bid


Join Vincent Velasquez on a full day (6 hours) Galveston Bay Family Fishing Trip.

 

Spend the day in the in Galveston Bay targeting Trout, Flounder, Slot Reds, Spanish Mackerel, Mangrove Snapper, Sheepshead, Black Drum, and Sharks  aboard a center console fishing boat.  Dolphin watching, private island beach party, and waterfront restaurant/bar hopping optional.

 

Morning Departure: Pelican Rest Marina our of Galveston, TX with same-day Afternoon Arrival

  • Total Party of 4 persons max (+ Vince)
  • All Bait, Tackle & Rods are included for use on the trip
  • mutually agreed upon date must be chosen between Vince and winning bidder
  • Winning bidder must redeem by before end of 2026
  • Texas Fishing License required for each adult
  • Alternate date set in lieu of inclement weather
  • This is not a chartered trip and no payment to Vincent Velasquez

Generously donated by 11U elite parents, Vincent & Maria Velasquez

A Taste of Giant item
A Taste of Giant
$45

Starting bid

  • Bottle of Giant 100 Proof Straight Bourbon Whisky
  • Bottle of Ultra Premium Giant Bourbon Whiskey
  • Tejas Shirt
  • Half Pound of Aldecoa Coffee
  • 4 Free Tour Passes of Tejas Brewery


Step up to the plate with “A Taste of Giant,” a grand slam basket packed with Texas flavor and hometown spirit!
Featuring two premium bottles from Giant Texas Distillers, a Tejas shirt, a half pound of Aldecoa Coffee, and 4 tour passes to Tejas Brewery, this lineup is a home run for bourbon fans, coffee lovers, and anyone ready to cheer on local favorites. Bid big and take home a winning mix of bold sips, great style, and unforgettable experiences.


Generously donated by the De Aldecoa Family

11U Red - Taska

A Little Luxury For Your Home with Lacey Michalek Interiors item
A Little Luxury For Your Home with Lacey Michalek Interiors
$350

Starting bid


This package includes a consultation with Lacey Michalek Interiors, two pillows of your choice from Lacey's pillow line, The Pillow Edit, and classic gold candlesticks - all valued at $800. Known for designing homes layered with personality and thoughtful detail, Lacey brings that same approach to her one-of-a-kind pillow designs. This package is a beautiful way to introduce character, texture, and a sense of refinement into your home.


Generously donated by Lacey Michalek Interiors

11U Red - Taska

Bottom of the Ninth Nightcap item
Bottom of the Ninth Nightcap
$60

Starting bid


Take your postgame celebration into extra innings with a sophisticated cocktail and gourmet snack experience featuring premium gin, cognac, orange bitters, Fever-Tree tonic, black truffle mixed nuts, artisan chips, dark chocolate, dried fruit, fig preserves, and elevated garnishes. Perfect for a relaxing date night, effortless entertaining, or raising a glass after a big win, this basket is a true home run for any spirits lover.

  • Bottle of The Gardener Gin
  • Bottle of Martingale Cognac
  • 4 Bottles of Fever-Tree Tonic Water
  • 1 Bottle of Angostura Orange Bitters
  • 1 Jar Morton & Bassett Juniper Berries
  • 1 Bag Sliced & Dried Apricots
  • 1 Bag Whole Dried Cherries
  • 1 Bag Black Truffle Luxury Mixed Nuts
  • 1 Jar Blake Hill Caramelized Fig, Pear & Honey Preserves
  • 1 Box Tucker’s Rosemary & Rock Salt Gourmet Crackers
  • 1 Bar Cherry Almond Dark Chocolate
  • 1 Box of CeMoi Chocolate Truffles

11U Red - Taska

Stretch It to Extra Innings item
Stretch It to Extra Innings
$125

Starting bid


From the field to the studio, this wellness-inspired basket is designed to keep you strong and centered. Enjoy 10 Pilates classes, a stylish shaker bottle, comfy grippy socks, and a calming Balance candle for the ultimate mix of movement, recovery, and relaxation.

  • 10 Pilates classes at Cedar Street Pilates
  • 1 Pair of Pointe Studio Grip Socks
  • 1 Savvi Shaker Bottle
  • 1 Casaluna Balance Candle (Lotus Blossom & Bamboo Scented)

Generously donated by Cedar Street Pilates

11U Red - Taska

All American Luck Starts Here! item
All American Luck Starts Here!
$50

Starting bid

  • Scratch off Lottery Tickets $100
  • Baseball Wreath $60

14U Elite - Diaz

Cheese, Chill and Time Well Spent! item
Cheese, Chill and Time Well Spent!
$100

Starting bid

  • Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE Sponsored by AT&T  also compatible with other mobile carriers
  • 12” Wood Baseball Cheeseboard
  • 40 oz baseball stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler

14U Elite - Diaz


Home Run Glow Up item
Home Run Glow Up
$195

Starting bid

Treat yourself to all-star level pampering with this luxury MedSpa package featuring a laser hair removal package from Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, a 20% off certificate toward additional BHRC services, premium skincare serums, a spa headband, a trio of indulgent body scrubs, and a plush baseball blanket for the ultimate recovery moment. Designed for beauty, confidence, and relaxation, this package is the perfect blend of glow-up and game-day comfort.


  • Laser hair removal package at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center
  • 20% off discount certificate for med spa services at BHRC
  • Alastin Skin care serums
  • Spa headband
  • Trio of luxurious body scrubs
  • A plush baseball blanket

FMV: $700

Starting bid: $195

Buy Now: $1400


Generously donated by Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center

11U Red - Taska


Ballpark Ready Pack item
Ballpark Ready Pack
$100

Starting bid


Why spend money at concessions when the Ballpark Ready Pack has everything you need to help you get through long Championship Sundays? Sit back and enjoy the games in your new heavy duty comfy chairs; pull up your wagon and enjoy ice cold protein water and drinks while you enjoy snacks packed in your new easy to store snackle box.


  • 2 Romswi oversized heavy duty chairs valued at $110
  • 52 quart Ultra-Light Hard Cooler valued at $160.00
  • 12 Protein2o Hydration Drink (Clear Protein) valued at $30
  • 1 Snackle Box – easy to store and go snack box valued at $10.00
  • Variety of ballpark snacks valued at $20.00

13U Scout - Martinez

Trucker Hat Party for 20 item
Trucker Hat Party for 20
$50

Starting bid

Trucker Hat Party for 20

  • Invite 20 of your favorite friends and Amabelle will guide your guests to create their personal trucker hat.
  • Hats and Embellishments will be supplied.
  • You set the date, time and location.

Generously donated by Amabelle Cowan

15U Scout

Custom Spoke bat with USA Prime Drip item
Custom Spoke bat with USA Prime Drip
$150

Starting bid

  • Customized SPOKE Bat – SPOKE manufactures bespoke bats for professional baseball players. Each bat is made for one player – YOU
  • Prime Batting Gloves
  • Prime Performance Sweatshirt

15U Scout

Houston Dynamo Club Seats item
Houston Dynamo Club Seats
$400

Starting bid


Houston Dynamo Club Seats

  • 4 Houston Dynamo Region Bank Club tickets for Saturday, May 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps!
  • Skip the heat and step into a climate-controlled club with an all-inclusive experience — premium food, plus beer & wine all included.
  • Watch the action in style, then retreat to comfort between plays. This is soccer, upgraded!

    10U Elite - Arredondo


Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #1 item
Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #1
$250

Starting bid

Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #1


We’re auctioning off Premium Reserved Parking Spots for the upcoming Summer and Fall season at the Tank Facility. Take a look at the images—your spot will feature a custom, personalized sign to match, perfectly marking your territory.

  • 💰 50% of the total bid will go to USA Prime: Half of the winning bid goes directly to the USA Prime organization to support facility operations.
  • 💰 50% of the total bid will go to YOUR TEAM: The other half goes directly to the allotted team that wins the bid!
Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #2 item
Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #2
$250

Starting bid

Tank Facility Reserved Parking Spot #2


We’re auctioning off Premium Reserved Parking Spots for the upcoming Summer and Fall season at the Tank Facility. Take a look at the images—your spot will feature a custom, personalized sign to match, perfectly marking your territory.

  • 💰 50% of the total bid will go to USA Prime: Half of the winning bid goes directly to the USA Prime organization to support facility operations.
  • 💰 50% of the total bid will go to YOUR TEAM: The other half goes directly to the allotted team that wins the bid!
Napa Luxury: 2023 Lokoya Cabernet & Gourmet Charcuterie item
Napa Luxury: 2023 Lokoya Cabernet & Gourmet Charcuterie
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of Napa Valley’s finest with this premium auction bundle. This collection features a prestigious 2023 Lokoya Cabernet Sauvignon (Howell Mountain)—a collector’s favorite prized for its power and sophistication.

Included in this Basket:

  • 2023 Lokoya Cabernet Sauvignon: A high-end, mountain-grown red valued at $550.
  • Gourmet Pairings: Savory summer sausage, artisanal crackers, and imported St. Dalfour French fruit spreads.

Perfect for the serious wine enthusiast or as an impressive gift, this set offers a complete, upscale tasting experience.


15U Scout

The Baseball-Circuit Training Bundle-6 Lessons (package #1) item
The Baseball-Circuit Training Bundle-6 Lessons (package #1)
$100

Starting bid


Take your game to the next level with a versatile 6-pack of 30-minute private lessons. This elite package features specialized coaching from six different experts, covering Hitting, Pitching, Fielding, Speed, and Strength. It’s the perfect all-around development tool for any athlete looking to sharpen their skills and build explosive performance.

The Coaching Rotation:

  • Wilmy Marrero: Hitting/Fielding
  • Jesse Holiday: Pitching
  • Euro Diaz: Hitting
  • Mike Granson: Fielding/Speed
  • Darrion Eddie: Speed & Strength
  • Isaac Garcia: Pitching

USA Prime BSB|HTX Organization

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!