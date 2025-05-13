USA Talents Membership fee

Full USA Talents Membership
$500

No expiration

This is a lifetime membership fee. It will be considered a donation to St. Anthony's Bread Foundation and will thus be eligible for a tax deduction. The receipt will be sent to your email address.
USA Talents Membership paid in installment
$50

Renews monthly

Membership will commence only after full payment of $500, comprising 10 monthly installments of $50 each. This is a lifetime membership fee. It will be considered a donation to St. Anthony's Bread Foundation and will thus be eligible for a tax deduction. The receipt will be sent to your email address.

