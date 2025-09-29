Federal Contractor Summit and Annual Oyster Roast

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the Industry Day with lunch, and the Annual Oyster Roast
Grants entry to the Industry Day, includes lunch.
Gives entry to Oyster Roast
Grants entry to the Industry Day with lunch, and the Annual Oyster Roast - For government only
Grants entry to the Industry Day with lunch - For government only
Grants entry to the Oyster Roast - For government only
Four tickets to the Oyster Roast, and company recognition (verbal and printed)
Two tickets to the Oyster Roast, and company recognition (verbal and printed)
One ticket to the Oyster Roast, and company recognition (verbal and printed)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!