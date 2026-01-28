USAFA Class of 2028 Commitment Coin

Class of 2028 Commitment Coin – Entering the Long Blue Line with Honor

📦 PRESALE ITEM – Limited Time Pricing until February 14!

Celebrate the moment your cadet formally commits to the United States Air Force with the Class of 2028 Commitment Coin — a lasting symbol of the decision to serve, lead, and live by the USAFA Honor Code: “We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.”

The Commitment milestone represents a powerful transition from aspiration to action. It marks the beginning of a cadet’s journey grounded in integrity, accountability, and service to something greater than oneself. While the design of this coin remains a surprise, it was intentionally created to reflect themes of honor, unity, and the path forward — values that define both the Academy and the Class of 2028.

💙 Coin Details

Each cadet in the Class of 2028 will receive one Commitment Coin, gifted by the USAFA Blue Spirit Committee, in recognition of this pivotal milestone. The coins offered here are additional copies available for families — ideal as meaningful keepsakes, gifts for loved ones, or a backup should a cadet choose to gift theirs or if it is misplaced.

🕐 PRESALE INFORMATION

This is a PRESALE item available at a special price of $20.28 per coin during the presale period.

After the presale closes, the price will increase to $28.28 per coin.

📦 Shipping

A flat shipping fee of $10 applies to purchases of 1–5 coins.

Every purchase directly supports the USAFA Blue Spirit Committee’s mission to honor and celebrate the Class of 2028 at each major milestone of their Academy journey.