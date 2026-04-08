USAFA CPC Regular Membership

The Regular Membership is intended for all parents of current USAFA Cadets! The sooner you join the more value you get from the membership! The ONE TIME FEE per Cadet offers all rights and privileges as outlined in the organization bylaws, and so much more! Benefits include, but are not limited to, the following:

Two Name Tags

Custom Handmade Gift for Firsties

Ticket to Annual End of Year Celebration x 4

Ticket to the Colorado All Service Academy Ball (CASAB) as a Firstie

Ticket to Junior Class Ring Dance

Tailgates x 6 per year and other activities where CPC provides the main dish

Regular updates through our monthly newsletter, emails and private Facebook group with great photos of USAFA and CPC events!

Volunteer opportunities allowing you to get to know other parents, and just like our Cadets, forming bonds that will last a lifetime!





NOTE: Out-of-State members do not have voting privileges; For families with multiple cadets, a membership must be purchased for each cadet; Dues are non-refundable AFTER a Basic Cadet is accepted into the Cadet Wing which occurs on Acceptance Day.