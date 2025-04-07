Merch! USAFA N IL Parents Club's Shop

Elements: 1. The US Air Force Academy Emblem is featured on the front, with the Air Force Motto framing the exterior band. 2. The Polaris star and globe are elements from the 10th Air Base Wing Flag, the operational base on which USAFA is located. 3. Polaris holds significance for the Academy also. The Center for Character and Leadership Development is located Polaris Hall, named for the North Star, and represents the Moral Compass at the Academy. The CCLD’s objective is to help the Academy graduate officers who: live honorably; consistently practicing the virtues embodied in the Air Force Core Values; lift others to be their best possible selves; and elevate performance toward a common and noble purpose. 4. The back of the Coin features elements of the Illinois flag in the foreground set against a larger, United States flag in the sky. 5. Our heritage is represented in the state silhouette by Lincoln, agriculture represented by the cornfield, and the Chicagoland metro business area is represented by the skyline.

