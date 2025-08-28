USAFA Way Of Life Alumni Group Merch Shop

This meticulously crafted patch proudly displays the years 1963 and 2023, commemorating the monumental 60-year journey since the first black graduates emerged as leaders from the United States Air Force Academy. The names Bush, Payne, & Simms are elegantly inscribed, paying homage to these trailblazers who defied odds. Beneath, a majestic eagle symbolizes their soaring achievements, etching their legacy into history. Wear this patch with pride to honor their courage and celebrate their impact on diversity and leadership.