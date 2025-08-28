USAFA Way Of Life Alumni Group Merch Shop

Ethical and sustainable black crewneck sweatshirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
WOL Classic 100% cotton tee. Available in four sizes and three colors.
Celebrate the 60th reunion of the first black USAFA graduates with our exquisite commemorative coin. A symbol of unity and progress, the coin features a dynamic design showcasing the Academy's legacy and the trailblazers who shaped it. Crafted with precision and pride, this coin captures the essence of 60 years of excellence in diversity and leadership.
This meticulously crafted patch proudly displays the years 1963 and 2023, commemorating the monumental 60-year journey since the first black graduates emerged as leaders from the United States Air Force Academy. The names Bush, Payne, & Simms are elegantly inscribed, paying homage to these trailblazers who defied odds. Beneath, a majestic eagle symbolizes their soaring achievements, etching their legacy into history. Wear this patch with pride to honor their courage and celebrate their impact on diversity and leadership.
Sleek clear plastic waterbottle with WOL logo and woodgrain bottle cap.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing