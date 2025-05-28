USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer 40th Anniversary Celebration

5353 N Virginia Dare Trail

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949, USA

Single Individual Ticket
$175
Ticket for one person, for all events, Oct 17-18, 2025.
Couples Ticket
$245
groupTicketCaption
Ticket for Swimmer and spouse/significant other, for all events, Oct 17-18, 2025.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing