Hosted by

SAME Charleston Post

About this event

USCG Luncheon and Top Golf

1021 Aragon Ave

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

USCG Industry Day Lunch - SAME - Government Ticket
$15

Ticket for those who are government employees. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

USCG Industry Day Lunch - Non-Early Bird Ticket
$60

Non Early Bird Ticket for those who are registering after the early bird tickets close. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

Top Golf - SAME Member
$100

Top Golf Admission for those who are SAME members- Food, drinks, golf bay

Top Golf - SAME Non Member
$110

Top Golf Admission for those who are not SAME members (yet!) - Food, drinks, golf bay

Top Golf - Government
$50

Top Golf Admission - Food, drinks, golf bay

USCG Industry Day Lunch - SAME Member - Non-Early Bird
$50

Non Early Bird Ticket for those who are registering after the early bird tickets close. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

Add a donation for SAME Charleston Post

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!