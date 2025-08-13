USCG Luncheon and Top Golf

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket for those who are government employees. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.
Non Early Bird Ticket for those who are registering after the early bird tickets close. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.
Top Golf Admission for those who are SAME members- Food, drinks, golf bay
Top Golf Admission for those who are not SAME members (yet!) - Food, drinks, golf bay
Top Golf Admission - Food, drinks, golf bay
Non Early Bird Ticket for those who are registering after the early bird tickets close. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!