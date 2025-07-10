USCS’s Baseball Tickets Raffle 2025

“Win two Texas Ranger baseball tickets to attend a baseball game on at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington that includes two meals and two beverages 😉 and support the kids in our organization!! Follow our Instagram page and tune in on our live on Tuesday 7/22/25 at 7:30 pm to see who the lucky winner will be!! ⚾️🧢🏟️🎟️ https://www.instagram.com/unitedsports4kids?igsh=YWhidjF1YWZwZ3Bj&utm_source=qr

“Win two Texas Ranger baseball tickets to attend a baseball game on at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington that includes two meals and two beverages 😉 and support the kids in our organization!! Follow our Instagram page and tune in on our live on Tuesday 7/22/25 at 7:30 pm to see who the lucky winner will be!! ⚾️🧢🏟️🎟️ https://www.instagram.com/unitedsports4kids?igsh=YWhidjF1YWZwZ3Bj&utm_source=qr

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