The 8th Annual Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival— Rooted In Resilience Beyond 250 Years

Join us for Gastonia’s largest Juneteenth event! Table vendor space includes one 10x10 area on Saturday, June 13, from 2–8 PM. Location TBA. Bring your own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM.
Table vendor space for Friday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Includes one 10x10 area. Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM.
Save by signing up for both vendor days! Includes one 10x10 table vendor space for Saturday, June 13 (2–8 PM) and Friday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs.
Food truck space for Saturday, June 13, from 2–8 PM during the EbonyFest Juneteenth Kick Off Event. Location TBA. High foot traffic expected. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Food truck space for Friday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion during the Juneteenth Finale & Fireworks Celebration. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Includes food truck space for both EbonyFest Festival days: Saturday, June 13 (2–8 PM) and Friday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Save $25 with this combo ticket. Must have all required permits and insurance.
Walk with us in the 8th Annual EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade! This ticket covers entry for walking groups (up to 10 participants).
Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)
Parade Start: TBA
Route: TBA
A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.
Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.).
Includes up to 10 participants
All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance
Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)
Parade Start: TBA
Route: TBA
A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.
Register an extra vehicle for your group. Must be part of an already registered parade entry.
Each vehicle must be operated by a licensed and insured driver
Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)
Parade Start: TBA
Route: TBA
A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.
FREE General Admission Ticket for Saturday, June 13, 2026
FREE General Admission Ticket for Friday, June 19, 2026
