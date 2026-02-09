EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival

EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival

The 8th Annual Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival— Rooted In Resilience Beyond 250 Years

Gastonia

NC 28052, USA

Saturday Table Vendor (June 13, 2–8 PM)
$100

Join us for Gastonia’s largest Juneteenth event! Table vendor space includes one 10x10 area on Saturday, June 13, from 2–8 PM. Location TBA. Bring your own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM.

Friday Table Vendor (June 19, 6–10 PM)
$75

Table vendor space for Friday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Includes one 10x10 area. Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM.

Combo Table Vendor (June 13 & June 19)
$160

Save by signing up for both vendor days! Includes one 10x10 table vendor space for Saturday, June 13 (2–8 PM) and Friday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs.

Saturday Food Truck Vendor (June 13, 2–8 PM)
$200

Food truck space for Saturday, June 13, from 2–8 PM during the EbonyFest Juneteenth Kick Off Event. Location TBA. High foot traffic expected. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.

Friday Food Truck Vendor (June 19, 6–10 PM)
$150

Food truck space for Friday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion during the Juneteenth Finale & Fireworks Celebration. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.

Combo Food Truck Vendor (June 13 & June 19)
$325

Includes food truck space for both EbonyFest Festival days: Saturday, June 13 (2–8 PM) and Friday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Save $25 with this combo ticket. Must have all required permits and insurance.

Parade Entry (Walking Group Only)
$50

Walk with us in the 8th Annual EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade! This ticket covers entry for walking groups (up to 10 participants).

Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)

Parade Start: TBA

Route: TBA

A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.

Parade Entry + Vehicle
$75

Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.).

Includes up to 10 participants

All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance

Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)

Parade Start: TBA

Route: TBA

A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.

Additional Parade Vehicle
$25

Register an extra vehicle for your group. Must be part of an already registered parade entry.

Each vehicle must be operated by a licensed and insured driver

Staging Location: Downtown Gastonia (Location and Time TBA)

Parade Start: TBA

Route: TBA

A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.

FREE General Admission-Saturday, June 13, 2026
Free

FREE General Admission Ticket for Saturday, June 13, 2026

FREE General Admission-Friday, June 19, 2026
Free

FREE General Admission Ticket for Friday, June 19, 2026

