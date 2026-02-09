USEA Area IV Silent Auction- PART 2

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: Brad Hall
Value: $25
Brad Hall is a highly regarded eventing coach and professional based out of Galena, Illinois, where he operates Hall Eventing at Eagle Creek Farm. He is an ICP Level III certified instructor and a graduate of Horsemasters/Advanced Pony Club, reflecting his deep, lifelong involvement with equestrian sport from Pony Club roots through advanced instruction.
Brad is known for his strong eye for detail and his ability to identify specific areas where riders and their horses can improve, whether in dressage, show jumping, or cross-country. His teaching focus emphasizes not just riding techniques but clear communication that helps riders of all levels progress effectively.
He regularly travels as a clinician and coach throughout the United States, working with riders from beginner levels up through those competing nationally. Brad has coached riders to numerous podium finishes across various horse trials and has personally competed in eventing, maintaining active involvement in the sport both in lessons and in competition.
Brad has generously donated a cross-country course walk — a valuable opportunity for riders to learn course strategy, obstacle approaches, and rideability from his experienced perspective, drawing on years of teaching, training, and competition. This sort of offering reflects his commitment to education and rider development in the eventing community.
Starting bid
Donated by: Crystal Kendrick- Mid Mo Riding Center
Value: $75
A cross-country lesson with Crystal Kendrick at Mid-Mo Riding Center focuses on building confidence, technique, and partnership between horse and rider over natural, solid obstacles. Crystal Kendrick has extensive experience in eventing, including dressage, show jumping, and cross-country, and coaches riders at a range of levels as part of her work at Mid-Mo Riding Center.
Crystal trains out of her farm in Columbia, MO but regularly goes to other Area IV venues to cross country school like Heritage Horse Park (Olathe, KS), Longview Horse Park (Raytown, MO), and Queeny Park in St Louis.
Starting bid
Donated by: Mid-Mo Riding Center
Value: $60
The cross-country schooling course at Mid-Mo Riding Center is part of a spacious and varied equestrian facility set on about 150 acres just outside Columbia, Missouri. The property features a mix of terrain with wooded areas, open fields, and trails, giving riders a chance to practice a range of cross-country skills in a natural outdoor setting. The XC course at Mid-Mo is built to accommodate eventing-style schooling — riders are expected to wear appropriate safety gear such as an eventing vest and a helmet when schooling over fences.
The course includes a variety of solid obstacles that mimic the types of challenges found in eventing cross-country phases: logs, banks, ditches, and other fixed natural-style fences. It is designed to help riders and horses build confidence and rhythm at different paces, from walk-trot combinations up to full gallop practice depending on experience level. Facilities also include a metered galloping track, which is a valuable tool for conditioning both horse and rider before tackling the cross-country course.
Overall, the course provides an inviting, educational environment for riders looking to improve their cross-country skills, whether preparing for competition or simply enjoying schooling in a supportive facility with trails, arenas, and experienced instructors available.
Starting bid
Donated by: Mid America Eventing Association
Value: $75
Give yourself and your horse the gift of confidence, mileage, and fun with a cross country schooling session at Heritage Horse Park in Olathe, one of the region’s favorite venues for eventers of all levels.
This schooling opportunity allows riders to school a variety of well-built, inviting cross-country fences in a relaxed, educational environment. Whether you’re bringing along a young or green horse, polishing skills with a seasoned partner, or preparing for an upcoming competition, Heritage’s thoughtfully designed course offers something for everyone.
Why you’ll love it:
This is an ideal chance to sharpen your cross-country skills while enjoying a beautiful, professionally maintained course. Don’t miss the opportunity to school at one of Kansas’s premier eventing facilities—bid now and get out on course! 🐎✨
Starting bid
Donated by: Marinovich Eventing
Value: $75
Bid on the opportunity to train with Meaghan Marinovich Burdick—an accomplished event rider and thoughtful coach known for helping riders build confidence, clarity, and strong fundamentals. This private lesson is tailored to you and your horse, with a focus on correct basics, effective communication, and practical skills you can take straight into your everyday riding or competition goals. Whether you’re bringing along a young horse, polishing your position, or looking for smart, supportive coaching, this is a lesson you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Donated by: Paradox Farm Sporthorses
Value: $50
Come cross country school at Paradox Farm! We love letting riders utilize our facilities to help train their horses. We have a large array of schooling options set up at any given time and are constantly adding more or rotating jumps around. If you need a specific question or jump set up, please do not hesitate to ask.
Starting bid
Donated by: Sundance Farm HT
Value: $300
Don’t miss this chance to compete at one of the Midwest’s most respected and beloved eventing venues with an entry to Sundance Farm Horse Trials on Sept 25-27, 2026. Known for its beautiful rolling terrain, classic cross-country course, and exceptionally welcoming atmosphere, Sundance delivers a top-quality yet rider-friendly competition experience.
Riders enjoy thoughtfully designed courses, great footing, and an event that prioritizes horsemanship, safety, and education—making it a favorite for seasoned competitors and those bringing along young or developing horses alike. Sundance’s supportive vibe and well-run organization create an enjoyable weekend for horses, riders, and supporters.
This auction item is perfect for anyone planning their competition season or looking to experience a standout event at an iconic Wisconsin venue. A highly desirable opportunity with real value for any eventer!
Starting bid
Donated by: Feather Creek Farm
Value: $75
School cross country at the beautifully maintained Feather Creek Farm in Norman, Oklahoma. This inviting, well-designed course offers a variety of educational questions perfect for young or green horses, riders building confidence, or competitors preparing for the upcoming season. With great footing and a low-stress, rider-friendly atmosphere, Feather Creek Farm is an ideal place to develop skills, confidence, and partnership out on course.
Starting bid
Donated by: Liz Lund Equestrian
Value: $75
Taking a lesson with a trainer at Copeland Farms means working with an experienced coach in a supportive, personalized setting focused on your goals as a rider. Trainers at Copeland Farms – many of whom have competed and trained horses across disciplines like eventing, dressage, and show jumping – tailor each lesson to your level, whether you’re riding your own horse or a lesson mount. Lessons emphasize solid fundamentals, clear communication with your horse, and steady progress, helping riders improve skills, confidence, and partnership in the saddle. Whether you’re schooling flatwork, jumping, or learning cross-country basics, the instruction is hands-on and encouraging, with attention to both rider mechanics and horse responsiveness.
Starting bid
Donated by: Equimend- Katelyn Razumovsky
Value: $150
The highest bidder will receive one free equine wellness session: this includes a proprioception lesson and a 60 minute PEMF session.
EquiMend is an equine prehabilitation, injury rehabilitation, and sport reconditioning center in Kansas City. Our facility offers precise professional care to your athlete so they can return to work faster and stronger. We work alongside your vet to create an individualized plan for your horse with sport goals, injury specifics, and current research in mind. Every part of their day is structured to help and support their mental wellbeing and optimal recovery by receiving detailed care in a safe and watchful environment. While your horse stays with us they can receive a number of all inclusive therapies that includes, but not limited to, PEMF, Microcurrent, and Red Light Therapy. We look forward to being a trusted part of your horse’s recovery and helping them return to their job feeling stronger, healthier, and ready to perform.
Starting bid
Donated by: Maggie Stonecipher- The Property Shop
Value: $100
Treat the horse lover in your life—or yourself—to a $100 gift certificate to CM Tack - Riding Apparel & Saddlery. Whether updating tack, refreshing riding apparel, or picking up barn essentials, this makes a wonderful gift for riders of all levels. Perfect for use on quality riding gear, saddlery, boots, apparel, and more.
Store Location & Contact
📍 17100 W 53rd St, Shawnee, KS 66217
📞 (913) 631-4677
Starting bid
Donated by: Cosequin
Value: $120
Cosequin Equine Joint Health Bucket
Support your horse’s mobility, comfort, and long-term joint health with this Cosequin Equine Joint Health Bucket — a trusted name in equine supplementation for over 30 years.
This generously filled bucket includes Cosequin Joint Health Supplement for Horses, formulated with high-quality ingredients to help maintain healthy cartilage, support joint function, and keep horses feeling their best through training, competition, and everyday riding.
Perfect for:
A wonderful addition to any barn, or a thoughtful gift for the equestrian who wants to keep their partner moving comfortably and confidently.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!