USEA Area IV Silent Auction- PART 2

Donated by: Brad Hall

Value: $25





Brad Hall is a highly regarded eventing coach and professional based out of Galena, Illinois, where he operates Hall Eventing at Eagle Creek Farm. He is an ICP Level III certified instructor and a graduate of Horsemasters/Advanced Pony Club, reflecting his deep, lifelong involvement with equestrian sport from Pony Club roots through advanced instruction.





Brad is known for his strong eye for detail and his ability to identify specific areas where riders and their horses can improve, whether in dressage, show jumping, or cross-country. His teaching focus emphasizes not just riding techniques but clear communication that helps riders of all levels progress effectively.





He regularly travels as a clinician and coach throughout the United States, working with riders from beginner levels up through those competing nationally. Brad has coached riders to numerous podium finishes across various horse trials and has personally competed in eventing, maintaining active involvement in the sport both in lessons and in competition.





Brad has generously donated a cross-country course walk — a valuable opportunity for riders to learn course strategy, obstacle approaches, and rideability from his experienced perspective, drawing on years of teaching, training, and competition. This sort of offering reflects his commitment to education and rider development in the eventing community.