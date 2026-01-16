USEA Area IV Silent Auction PART 1

Donated by: Vetoquinol

Value: $270





Gearing up for show season means showing our four-legged friends extra TLC so they can perform at their best. Vetoquinol has graciously donated a 60 day supply of its Flexadin Advanced for horses and a 60 day supply of Flexadin Advanced w/ UCII for dogs and cats. These products have undergone years of research and are backed by veterinarians nationwide!





Horse:

Flexadin Advanced promotes joint health in horses by targeting the immune system. Undenatured type II collagen has been clinically proven to be more effective than glucosamine and chondroitin.* Its unique, patented collagen ingredient helps reduce joint discomfort related to normal daily activity and supports joint integrity.

Flexadin Advanced is more than a supplement! It has been specifically formulated to:

Help enhance a horse’s normal repair of cartilage and joints

Help reduce joint discomfort related to exercise or normal daily activity and improve activity levels

Help maintain joint mobility and flexibility

Help support the structural integrity of joints

Support a healthy inflammatory response

Dog/ Cat:

Flexadin Advanced with UC•II® is an innovative supplement that supports healthy joints and flexibility in dogs and cats. UC•II® has been clinically proven to be more effective than glucosamine and chondroitin.*

The breakthrough formula supports healthy joints in dogs and cats of all ages — and sizes. Just one chew, once daily can help any size pet. That makes Flexadin Advanced perfect for homes with multiple dogs and cats.

Flexadin Advanced:

Helps enhance a pet’s normal repair of cartilage and joints

Helps maintain joint function

Helps maintain joint mobility and flexibility

Works differently than other supplements containing hydrolyzed collagen peptides, glucosamine, chondroitin, or CBD

The unique formula also can ease joint stiffness and promote normal cartilage health.

Joint supplements only work if a pet accepts them — and dogs and cats love the taste of Flexadin Advanced with UC•II®!