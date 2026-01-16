USEA Area IV Silent Auction PART 1

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Starting bid
Professional Horse Braiding Session – KC Area
Value: $60
Treat your horse to a polished, show-ready look with a professional braiding session by Kristina. This item is redeemable at Heritage Park HT, Windermere Run HT, or any recognized dressage show in the Kansas City area. Braiding may also be used for a photography session to help your horse look its absolute best; a small travel fee may apply depending on location.
All services must be discussed and scheduled with Kristina at least two (2) weeks prior to the event. Availability at each show is TBD, as schedules become more definite closer to event dates—please call or text and we will happily work through the details.
Many references available.
Starting bid
Entry to a One-Day Schooling Show at Heritage Horse Park
Donated by Mid America Eventing Association (MAEA)
Value: $125
Take your shot at competing at one of the Midwest’s favorite eventing venues! This auction item includes a FREE entry to a one-day schooling show at Heritage Horse Park in Olathe, KS.
Riders can compete in all three phases of eventing in a low-stress, laid-back, and educational show environment. With beautifully maintained courses and fair, confidence-building questions, these shows are perfect for young or green horses and riders, as well as those putting the finishing touches on their competitive skills or preparing to move up a level.
2026 Show Dates:
This entry is valued at $150, and MAEA members can earn points toward end-of-year awards and prizes by competing in these schooling shows.
A big thank-you to the Mid America Eventing Association for this generous donation—bid now and head to the start box with confidence!
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience and peace of mind of on-site stabling at one of the Midwest’s most beloved eventing venues. This auction item provides stabling for your horse during Otter Creek Horse Trials, allowing you to stay close to the action, simplify your competition weekend, and keep your horse comfortable and settled. A must-have for competitors looking for a smooth, stress-free show experience at an iconic eventing destination.
Donated by: Otter Creek HT
Value: $175
Starting bid
Donated by: Marinovich Eventing
Value: $75
Bid on the opportunity to train with Meaghan Marinovich Burdick (West Des Moines, IA)—an accomplished event rider and thoughtful coach known for helping riders build confidence, clarity, and strong fundamentals. This private lesson is tailored to you and your horse, with a focus on correct basics, effective communication, and practical skills you can take straight into your everyday riding or competition goals. Whether you’re bringing along a young horse, polishing your position, or looking for smart, supportive coaching, this is a lesson you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable Cross-Country Schooling with Julie Wolfert (Kansas City area). This session is all about making cross-country feel clear, achievable, and fun—for both horse and rider. Julie breaks down questions into rideable pieces, sharpens rhythm and balance, and helps riders understand why each question is ridden the way it is. Whether you’re bringing along a young or green horse, rebuilding confidence, or polishing skills for the next level, you’ll leave feeling more prepared, more educated, and genuinely excited about cross-country. A rare opportunity to school with a top professional—this is an experience worth bidding on.
Donated by: Julie Wolfert
Value: $65
Starting bid
Create instant cozy with this luxurious set of three 6oz wood-wick candles from Centerline Candles. Designed to crackle softly as they burn, these candles bring the warm glow and inviting ambiance of a high-end boutique right into your home. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, elevating your space for guests, or keeping on hand for effortless, impressive gifting. Beautifully crafted and endlessly versatile, this set is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Donated by: Centerline Candles
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
This feed bucket is packed with practical, must-have items every horse owner can actually use! Inside you’ll find a mesh laundry bag, perfect for washing straps and small items such as bonnets, gloves, and other delicate barn gear, a large sponge for quick clean-ups and a blanket dirt brush to knock off mud and hair before washing. It also includes a sample size of Dry Guy Waterproofing Spray to help extend the life and performance of your blankets.
You’ll also get two extra leg straps — because who doesn’t need extra leg straps? They’re one of those things everyone eventually needs and never seems to have when the time comes!
To top it off, this bucket includes a $30 gift card toward any blanket washing services from Hazel Hills Horse Blanket Wash, proudly located in the Kansas City area.
Donated by: Hazel Hills Blanket Wash
Total value: approximately $75
Perfect for blanket season, spring clean-ups, or stocking the tack room with essentials!
Starting bid
Make your show weekend easier and more enjoyable with stabling at Sundance Horse Trials, one of the Midwest’s most beloved and well-run eventing venues. Located on beautiful rolling countryside in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sundance offers a welcoming, competitor-focused atmosphere paired with thoughtfully maintained facilities.
This stabling option provides convenient on-site housing for your horse, allowing you to stay close to the action, minimize daily logistics, and keep your horse comfortable and settled throughout the event. Sundance is known for its friendly vibe, great footing, and classic cross-country—making it a favorite stop for riders at all levels.
Perfect for riders planning to compete at Sundance or those wanting a smooth, stress-free show experience at a top-notch venue. A practical and highly desirable auction item that any eventer will appreciate!
Donated by: Sundance Farm Horse Trials
Value: $175
Starting bid
Enjoy the opportunity to school cross-country at one of the Midwest’s most iconic eventing venues. Sundance Farm is known for its beautiful rolling terrain, well-built and thoughtfully designed cross-country fences, and inviting atmosphere that makes riders and horses feel right at home.
This cross-country schooling is perfect for horses and riders looking to gain confidence, polish skills, or prepare for competition in a relaxed, supportive environment. With a variety of obstacles and terrain questions, Sundance offers an educational and rewarding experience for multiple levels.
A must-have opportunity for any eventer—whether you’re bringing along a young horse, fine-tuning your partnership, or simply enjoying quality schooling at a top-tier facility.
Donated by: Sundance Farm- Plymouth, WI
Value: 75
Starting bid
Donated by: Mill Creek Pony Club
Estimated Value: $70
Description:
This donation includes one complimentary schooling day at Longview Horse Park, located at 12600 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149.
The recipient may redeem this item on any of the following schooling dates:
The recipient is asked to bring a copy of this letter when visiting the Horse Park, along with any applicable release forms.
Starting bid
Donated by: Feather Creek Farm
Value: $140
Get an entry into the popular War Horse Series held at Feather Creek Farm in Norman, Oklahoma. Known for its educational, rider-focused atmosphere, the War Horse Series offers thoughtfully designed courses that encourage confidence, correct riding, and steady progression. With excellent footing and a welcoming environment, this series is ideal for horses and riders developing skills, gaining experience, or preparing for future competition—all while enjoying a supportive and well-run event.
Perfect for building confidence, mileage, and partnership in a low-stress setting.
April 25-26
Fall show: TBD
To learn more about the War Horse Series, click the link below!
Starting bid
Donated by: Windermere Run HT
Value: $300
Windermere Run Horse Trials at Longview Horse Park offer competitors a well-run, educational event in a beautiful setting in Raytown, MO. Known for its inviting atmosphere and friendly courses, Windermere Run Horse Trials provides riders with a confidence-building experience across all three phases of eventing.
Set on rolling terrain with excellent footing, the cross-country course is designed to be fair, flowing, and fun—ideal for young or green horses as well as riders aiming to solidify skills or step up a level. Dressage and show jumping are equally well organized, creating a professional yet approachable competition environment.
Whether you’re chasing experience, mileage, or a polished run at a recognized event, Windermere Run Horse Trials is a favorite on the Midwest calendar and a fantastic opportunity to compete at a top-quality venue.
Starting bid
Donated by: Carriage House Farm
Value: $110
The 2026 Carriage House Farm Combined Test in Hugo, MN, is a USEA-recognized event scheduled for May 31, 2026, offering a combined test w/ dressage and show jumping. The competition takes place at 17727 Henna Ave. N, with entries opening April 14 and closing May 12, serving as a key early-season event in Area 4.
Starting bid
Donated by: Cristina Kirk Brown
Value: $150
Treat your pup to a little five-star pampering with this beautifully curated Dog Grooming Basket, generously donated by Cristina Kirk Brown of Overland Park, KS 🐾✨
Cristina is not only a professional dog groomer by day, but also an Adult Amateur eventer in Area IV, so she knows a thing or two about caring for animals at the highest level. This basket is packed with premium essentials to keep your dog clean, comfortable, and looking their absolute best.
Basket includes:
Perfect for routine grooming or a special spa day for your favorite four-legged friend, this basket is a must-have for any dog owner who values expert care and top-notch products.
Starting bid
Donated by: CM Tack- Shawnee, KS
Value: $200
Travel to and from the barn or show grounds in polished, coordinated style with this Pessoa boot, helmet, and garment bag set. Designed with the equestrian in mind, this matching set keeps your essential gear protected, organized, and looking sharp.
Crafted from durable materials, the boot bag offers ample space for tall boots with ventilation to help keep them fresh, while the helmet bag provides padded protection for your most important piece of safety equipment. The garment bag is generously sized to keep show clothes clean, wrinkle-free, and ready to wear. Finished in a classic Pessoa plaid with elegant detailing and signature branding, this set blends practicality with timeless style.
Perfect for schooling, shows, or everyday barn life, this Pessoa bag set is a functional and stylish upgrade for any rider who appreciates quality gear that works as hard as they do.
Starting bid
Donated by: Winning Way Equine and Canine Sports Massage
Value: $120
Amy Crawford is the heart behind Winning Way Equine Sports Massage, bringing a thoughtful, horse-first approach to equine bodywork. With a deep understanding of how horses move, work, and compensate, Amy focuses on helping each horse feel and perform their best—whether they’re a high-level competitor or a beloved partner at home. Her equine massage sessions are designed to improve comfort, flexibility, and overall well-being, supporting soundness, recovery, and long-term performance. Known for her calm presence and intuitive feel, Amy takes the time to listen to both horse and owner, creating customized treatments that help horses move more freely, relax more deeply, and stay happy in their work.Winning Way Equine & Canine Sports Massage has been providing excellent, caring, experienced bodywork to animals of the Greater Kansas City area for over 22 years!
Starting bid
Donated by: Queeny Park Horse Trials
Value: $160
Stabling at Queeny Park Horse Trials-
Located at the National Equestrian Center in St. Louis, MO, on-site stabling at Queeny Park Horse Trials offers convenience and comfort for both horse and rider. Keep your horse close to the competition with easy access to the rings and amenities, making daily routines smoother and show days less stressful. Perfect for competitors, this stabling option allows you to focus on your ride while ensuring your horse is settled and well cared for throughout the weekend.
Starting bid
Donated by: Divine Equine and Design
Value: $120
So versatile! Can be used as dress sheet, warm-up, blanket liner, or cooler. Great for keeping your horse warm during warm-up and during active work to prevent rapid muscle cooling. Warmth is comparable to wool but with less bulk and weight. This sheet will resist light rain showers keeping horse dryer while riding and is also great for wicking away any moisture and sweat which allows horse to cool down without worrying about chills and muscle cramps. Features criss-cross bias surcingles, double front closures, adjustable elastic leg straps, nylon lining at the shoulders with fleece to protect the withers, reinforced with polypropylene, and nylon-lined shoulder panels to prevent hair loss. Machine wash in cold water, no bleach,
Starting bid
Donated by: SkipperDoodle Fritz Photography
Value: $125
Relive the highlights, heart, and horsepower of the show through the lens of SkipperDoodle Fritz Photography. This gallery captures the energy of competition, the connection between horse and rider, and all the candid moments in between — from polished rounds to joyful celebrations. Each image tells a story, preserving the skill, grit, and beauty that made this show unforgettable.
Starting bid
Donated by: Kaydence Sports Medicine and Rehab
Value: $100
Kaydence Sports Medicine & Rehab, led by Dr. Katie Sisk, DVM, is a specialized equine veterinary practice dedicated to enhancing performance, comfort, and longevity in athletic horses. Based in Carthage, Missouri, Kaydence combines advanced diagnostics and therapeutic modalities with individualized treatment plans tailored to each horse’s needs.
Dr. Sisk brings a passion for sports medicine and rehabilitation to every case, whether working with performance horses, pleasure mounts, or growing youngsters. Services focus on improving musculoskeletal health, optimizing performance, and supporting recovery from injury or strain through evidence-based techniques and compassionate care.
Services Offered:
Kaydence Sports Medicine & Rehab is known for its thoughtful approach to equine athletic care — blending clinical expertise with a genuine commitment to horse well-being. Whether helping an elite competitor return to peak form or promoting comfort and soundness in everyday horses, Dr. Sisk delivers supportive, high-quality veterinary service every step of the way.
Starting bid
Donated by: Jack's Favorites
Value- $60
Spoil your favorite equine with Jack’s Favorites Horse Treats Gift Box—a thoughtfully curated collection of irresistible treats that horses absolutely love. Perfect as a show prize, barn gift, thank-you, or just because, this box is packed with a variety of delicious flavors and textures to keep your horse happy and motivated. Whether you’re rewarding a great ride, celebrating a special occasion, or simply showing your horse some extra appreciation, Jack’s Favorites is sure to earn you plenty of nickers at the stall. A crowd-pleasing gift for horses of all ages and disciplines!
Starting bid
Donated by: Dr. Tyler Murray
Value: $450
Package of 4, 50 Minute Zoom Sessions with Dr. Tyler Murray
Dr. Tyler Murray, EdD, CMPC is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant and lifelong equestrian who helps riders build confidence, focus, and resilience in the saddle. With a doctorate in sport and performance psychology, she specializes in the unique mental demands of equestrian sport, where fear management, pressure, and partnership with the horse play a critical role in performance.
Her evidence-based approach gives riders practical mental tools they can apply immediately in training and competition.
Topics & Areas of Support
Starting bid
Donated by: Jamie Hill- Prairie Hill Eventing
Value: $70
Join a cross country schooling with Jamie Hill of Leavenworth, KS and give yourself and your horse a confident, productive ride in a supportive environment. Jamie is known for her thoughtful, rider-focused approach—meeting each pair where they are and helping them progress with clarity and confidence.
Whether you’re introducing a young or green horse to solid obstacles, polishing skills before competition, or looking to move up a level, Jamie emphasizes correct fundamentals, smart questions, and safe, positive experiences. Riders can expect practical feedback on lines, pace, balance, and decision-making, all while building trust and confidence across country.
This is an ideal opportunity to learn, grow, and come away feeling prepared, encouraged, and excited for what’s next.
Starting bid
Donated by: Red Oak Animal Hospital
Value: $200
Be prepared for the unexpected with this thoughtfully assembled Equine First Aid & Supply Kit, generously donated by Red Oak Animal Hospital in Bucyrus, Kansas. Designed with horse owners in mind, this kit includes essential supplies to help you handle minor injuries, scrapes, and everyday barn emergencies with confidence.
Perfect for the tack room, trailer, or show kit, these veterinarian-recommended items provide peace of mind whether you’re at home or on the road. A must-have for every equestrian who values preparedness and top-quality care for their horse.
Starting bid
Donated by: Queeny Park HT
Value: $60
Take advantage of the opportunity to school cross country at Queeny Park in St. Louis, MO. This thoughtfully designed course features a variety of inviting, educational fences suitable for multiple levels, making it ideal for horses and riders looking to build confidence, gain mileage, or sharpen their skills. With quality footing, open space, and a relaxed schooling atmosphere, Queenie Park is a great place to practice technical questions, prepare for competition, and develop both horse and rider in a positive, low-pressure environment.
Starting bid
Donated by: KV Dressage
Value:
Weekend dressage bootcamp with Katelyn. Includes two lessons and over night stabling (1 night).
Training with Katelyn Razumovsky in Kansas City, KS offers riders a blend of high-level expertise, thoughtful horsemanship, and a tailored approach to improvement in dressage. Katelyn is a USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medalist, a USEF “r” Licensed Judge, and an FEI-level rider/coach with a deep background in both competitive dressage and training horse-and-rider partnerships.
She has trained under some of the country’s most respected dressage professionals like Pam Goodrich and Lendon Gray, and also spent several years in Germany learning directly from a Master Trainer—giving her a strong foundation in fundamental training and European dressage methodology.
• Customized lessons for all levels — from riders just developing basics to those working toward FEI levels, with attention to each horse’s strengths and challenges.
• Mental and technical coaching both in and out of the saddle, including goal-setting and structured progression planning.
• Supportive team approach—including input from vets, farriers, and other specialists to help keep rider and horse healthy and progressing.
• Full training, partial training, or haul-in lessons available at her base in Kansas City, plus off-site lessons, clinic opportunities, and coaching at shows.
• Young horse development and backing prospects, something few FEI riders offer locally.
Starting bid
Donated by: Paradox Farm Sporthorses
Value: $50
Come cross country school at Paradox Farm! We love letting riders utilize our facilities to help train their horses. We have a large array of schooling options set up at any given time and are constantly adding more or rotating jumps around. If you need a specific question or jump set up, please do not hesitate to ask.
Starting bid
Donated by: Correct Connect
Value: $100
Pick a saddle pad of your choice from Correct Connect!
Correct Connect is known for combining comfort, performance, and clean style, Correct Connect saddle pads are made with breathable, moisture-wicking materials and soft linings to keep your horse comfortable during schooling or showing. Designed to stay in place and hold up to regular use, these pads are a favorite for riders across disciplines. Choose the style that best fits your needs and enjoy quality you can feel every ride.
Starting bid
Donated by: Claudia Coley
Value: $70
Dressage lesson with Claudia in Springfield, MO or surrounding area. Clinics also held in St. Louis and Columbia, MO.
Join a lesson with Claudia Coley, a highly experienced and respected dressage professional based in Springfield, MO. Claudia is a USDF Certified Instructor and USDF “L” Graduate with Distinction, credentials that reflect her deep knowledge of dressage training and education. She’s also an active FEI competitor and has earned her USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals—showing both competitive success and technical proficiency in the sport.
Claudia’s instruction emphasizes correct rider balance, effective aids, and riding the horse from back to front into supportive contact, ensuring that both horse and rider develop in harmony and confidence. She draws on decades of experience and diverse training influences, including clinics, symposiums, and working with internationally respected clinicians and judges, to help riders at all levels improve their fundamentals and overall performance.
Whether you’re preparing for competition, refining your flatwork, or simply strengthening your partnership with your horse, a lesson with Claudia is focused, educational, and tailored to your goals—and rooted in sound, classical dressage principles.
Starting bid
Donated by: Silver Springs Pony Club
Value: $50
https://www.facebook.com/SilverSpringsPonyClub
About Silver Springs PC:
Silver Springs Pony Club is a youth equestrian club serving the St. Louis and Metro East area, including nearby Millstadt, Illinois. It’s part of the United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC)—a national nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching horsemanship to young people.
The club’s mission is to build character, leadership, confidence, and a sense of community in riders while providing structured education in horse care, riding, and mounted sports. Members learn not only how to ride, but how to properly care for and manage horses and ponies, emphasizing responsibility, teamwork, and safe horsemanship.
Silver Springs Pony Club offers a broad range of learning opportunities for horse lovers typically between the ages of 6 and 24, including instruction in English-style disciplines such as dressage, show jumping, cross-country, and eventing. The program encourages individual effort and self-sufficiency while fostering collaboration through group activities and events.
As the largest Pony Club in the Midwest Region of USPC, SSPC also connects members to regional and national Pony Club opportunities, clinics, and competitions, creating friendships and equestrian skills that can last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Donated by: Silver Springs Pony Club
Value: $50
https://www.facebook.com/SilverSpringsPonyClub
About Silver Springs PC:
Silver Springs Pony Club is a youth equestrian club serving the St. Louis and Metro East area, including nearby Millstadt, Illinois. It’s part of the United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC)—a national nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching horsemanship to young people.
The club’s mission is to build character, leadership, confidence, and a sense of community in riders while providing structured education in horse care, riding, and mounted sports. Members learn not only how to ride, but how to properly care for and manage horses and ponies, emphasizing responsibility, teamwork, and safe horsemanship.
Silver Springs Pony Club offers a broad range of learning opportunities for horse lovers typically between the ages of 6 and 24, including instruction in English-style disciplines such as dressage, show jumping, cross-country, and eventing. The program encourages individual effort and self-sufficiency while fostering collaboration through group activities and events.
As the largest Pony Club in the Midwest Region of USPC, SSPC also connects members to regional and national Pony Club opportunities, clinics, and competitions, creating friendships and equestrian skills that can last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Donated by: Brad Hall
Value: $25
Brad Hall is a highly regarded eventing coach and professional based out of Galena, Illinois, where he operates Hall Eventing at Eagle Creek Farm. He is an ICP Level III certified instructor and a graduate of Horsemasters/Advanced Pony Club, reflecting his deep, lifelong involvement with equestrian sport from Pony Club roots through advanced instruction.
Brad is known for his strong eye for detail and his ability to identify specific areas where riders and their horses can improve, whether in dressage, show jumping, or cross-country. His teaching focus emphasizes not just riding techniques but clear communication that helps riders of all levels progress effectively.
He regularly travels as a clinician and coach throughout the United States, working with riders from beginner levels up through those competing nationally. Brad has coached riders to numerous podium finishes across various horse trials and has personally competed in eventing, maintaining active involvement in the sport both in lessons and in competition.
Brad has generously donated a cross-country course walk — a valuable opportunity for riders to learn course strategy, obstacle approaches, and rideability from his experienced perspective, drawing on years of teaching, training, and competition. This sort of offering reflects his commitment to education and rider development in the eventing community.
Starting bid
Donated by: Jamie Sweet Photography
Value: $180
(3) High resolution image downloads from any past show or 2026 show. $180 value. Will be at PrimeTime schooling shows Jan & Feb (Lake St. Louis, MO), Ridgefield April, May, July, & October, and Queeny Park HT in June 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by: Liz Lund Equestrian
Value: $50
The cross country schooling field at Copeland Farms North provides a welcoming, functional space for equestrians to build skills, condition horses, and prepare for more advanced competition—set within the broader context of a respected boarding and training farm. Eventers of all levels will have plenty of opportunity to practice the skills needed for their level.
Starting bid
Donated by: Mid-Mo Riding Center
Value: $60
The cross-country schooling course at Mid-Mo Riding Center is part of a spacious and varied equestrian facility set on about 150 acres just outside Columbia, Missouri. The property features a mix of terrain with wooded areas, open fields, and trails, giving riders a chance to practice a range of cross-country skills in a natural outdoor setting. The XC course at Mid-Mo is built to accommodate eventing-style schooling — riders are expected to wear appropriate safety gear such as an eventing vest and a helmet when schooling over fences.
The course includes a variety of solid obstacles that mimic the types of challenges found in eventing cross-country phases: logs, banks, ditches, and other fixed natural-style fences. It is designed to help riders and horses build confidence and rhythm at different paces, from walk-trot combinations up to full gallop practice depending on experience level. Facilities also include a metered galloping track, which is a valuable tool for conditioning both horse and rider before tackling the cross-country course.
Overall, the course provides an inviting, educational environment for riders looking to improve their cross-country skills, whether preparing for competition or simply enjoying schooling in a supportive facility with trails, arenas, and experienced instructors available.
Starting bid
Donated by: Crystal Kendrick- Mid Mo Riding Center
Value: $75
A cross-country lesson with Crystal Kendrick at Mid-Mo Riding Center focuses on building confidence, technique, and partnership between horse and rider over natural, solid obstacles. Crystal Kendrick has extensive experience in eventing, including dressage, show jumping, and cross-country, and coaches riders at a range of levels as part of her work at Mid-Mo Riding Center.
Crystal trains out of her farm in Columbia, MO but regularly goes to other Area IV venues to cross country school like Heritage Horse Park (Olathe, KS), Longview Horse Park (Raytown, MO), and Queeny Park in St Louis.
Starting bid
Donated by: Royal Fox Stables
Value: $160
(1) Pair of BOT Quick Wraps. The recipient will be able to choose the color and size once the auction is complete.
Outfit your horse in Back on Track Royal Quick Wraps Deluxe. These flexible, easy-to-use wraps are perfect for use in the stable or during shipping. They’re made with Welltex technology, a ceramic and mineral solution that reflects body heat as long-wave radiation to promote increased circulation, reduced muscle fatigue, and faster recovery time. The anatomical shape offers support around the fetlock, while water-repellent fabric bottom helps keep legs dry. Reinforced side seams offer lasting durability. Plus, the stylish design provides the bets in form and function.
Your horse will be nice and comfortable in the Audrey Fleece Halter! The halter is dressed in a fluffy faux fur that makes it perfect for all horses, even the most sensitive. The soft material contains Welltex® technology to stimulate blood circulation. It can give a warm and relaxing effect and thus reduce tension at the sensitive area at the neck and around the horse's head. The halter can be easily adjusted to your horse with the help of the buckles at the side. Easy to close with a snap. Silver-colored metal buckles.
Starting bid
Donated by: Fresh Perspective Farm- Melinda Mueller
Value: $150
Give both you and your horse the benefits of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy with this Horse/Human Combo PEMF Session. PEMF is widely used to support circulation, muscle relaxation, recovery, and overall wellness for both equine and human athletes, making it a great addition to any training or self-care routine.
This $150 gift certificate is redeemable in the greater Kansas City area, with the date, time, and location scheduled by mutual agreement for convenience. Ideal for riders looking to support their horse’s performance while also taking care of their own body.
Details:
A perfect opportunity to invest in recovery, comfort, and wellness—for both ends of the partnership. 🐴✨
Starting bid
Donated by: Liz Lund Equestrian
Value: $50
The cross country schooling field at Copeland Farms North provides a welcoming, functional space for equestrians to build skills, condition horses, and prepare for more advanced competition—set within the broader context of a respected boarding and training farm. Eventers of all levels will have plenty of opportunity to practice the skills needed for their level.
Starting bid
Donated by: Paradox Farm Sporthorses
Value: $50
Come cross country school at Paradox Farm! We love letting riders utilize our facilities to help train their horses. We have a large array of schooling options set up at any given time and are constantly adding more or rotating jumps around. If you need a specific question or jump set up, please do not hesitate to ask.
Starting bid
Donated by: Liz Lund Equestrian
Value: $100
The cross country schooling field at Copeland Farms North (Independence, MN) provides a welcoming, functional space for equestrians to build skills, condition horses, and prepare for more advanced competition—set within the broader context of a respected boarding and training farm. Eventers of all levels will have plenty of opportunity to practice the skills needed for their level.
Starting bid
Donated by: Bridget Mason Eventing
Value: $75
Join an expert cross-country schooling session with Bridget Mason, a Kansas City-area eventing trainer and United States Eventing Association professional. Bridget is a USDF Bronze Medalist and has competed her own horses through the Preliminary level of eventing.
With a strong foundation in dressage, show jumping, and cross-country, Bridget teaches riders and horses of all levels — from green horses and novice riders to more experienced pairs — focusing on confidence, precision, and smart ride-ability over solid fences.
Perfect for riders looking to gain mileage, improve technique, and prepare for future competitions.
Starting bid
Donated by: Vetoquinol
Value: $270
Gearing up for show season means showing our four-legged friends extra TLC so they can perform at their best. Vetoquinol has graciously donated a 60 day supply of its Flexadin Advanced for horses and a 60 day supply of Flexadin Advanced w/ UCII for dogs and cats. These products have undergone years of research and are backed by veterinarians nationwide!
Horse:
Flexadin Advanced promotes joint health in horses by targeting the immune system. Undenatured type II collagen has been clinically proven to be more effective than glucosamine and chondroitin.* Its unique, patented collagen ingredient helps reduce joint discomfort related to normal daily activity and supports joint integrity.
Flexadin Advanced is more than a supplement! It has been specifically formulated to:
Dog/ Cat:
Flexadin Advanced with UC•II® is an innovative supplement that supports healthy joints and flexibility in dogs and cats. UC•II® has been clinically proven to be more effective than glucosamine and chondroitin.*
The breakthrough formula supports healthy joints in dogs and cats of all ages — and sizes. Just one chew, once daily can help any size pet. That makes Flexadin Advanced perfect for homes with multiple dogs and cats.
Flexadin Advanced:
The unique formula also can ease joint stiffness and promote normal cartilage health.
Joint supplements only work if a pet accepts them — and dogs and cats love the taste of Flexadin Advanced with UC•II®!
Starting bid
Donated by: Fort Leavenworth Hunt and Simon Gardner
Value: $300
The session offers riders a fun afternoon schooling on the three-mile Fort Leavenworth Hunt Hunter Trials Course. The terrain is varied with steep hills and open galloping fields. The over thirty “inviting” natural obstacles, none higher than three feet, offer a wide range of schooling opportunities. The session is hosted by Lt. Colonel Simon Gardner, a certified British Horse Society riding instructor and local Kansas fox hunter. He is available to either run the session or facilitate another instructor to coach the winning team of riders. Located in Easton, KS
Starting bid
Donated by: L'Equestre Chic
Value: $140
Elevate your bridle — and your style — with this stunning pairing from L’Équestre Chic.
The Lumière Onyx Crystal Browband is the definition of timeless elegance with a bold edge. Featuring rich, jet-black onyx crystals set in a sleek, contoured leather band, this piece catches the light with every stride. The deep sparkle adds sophisticated drama without overpowering your overall look — perfect for the show ring or for riders who love a refined, modern statement. Crafted with quality leather and attention to detail, it’s designed to complement both classic and contemporary tack.
Also included is a $50 L’Équestre Chic Gift Certificate, giving you the opportunity to curate your own equestrian style. Whether you choose additional bridle accessories, rider essentials, or a little something indulgent, you’ll be shopping a brand known for blending luxury with equestrian tradition.
Chic. Elevated. Effortlessly bold. ✨🐴
Starting bid
Donated by: Forward Equine
Value: $150
Give your horse the gift of VSMT- Veterinary Spinal Manipulation Therapy. Dr. Katie Weber and her team are proud to offer top-tier equine performance, rehabilitation, and sports medicine services across Eastern Wisconsin.
Our mission at Forward Equine is to help you horse maintain peak performance, prevent injuries, and extend the longevity of their career. We do this by using state-of-the-art diagnostics and therapeutic treatments while maintaining the highest levels of integrity, professionalism, and collaboration with the entire care team.
Whether your horse competes in the show ring, enjoys the trail, or anything in between, we are here to ensure they stay sound, healthy, and comfortable.
Call or text us at (920) 851-3545. We look forward to partnering with you and your horse!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!