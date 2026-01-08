Used To Be A Band Kid Entry Passes

About this event
Guest entry into all areas of the music festival: the Main Stage Live Music Performance Area, Emerald Coast Science Center, the Concourse vendor area, food trucks, and activity stations.
Guest entry into limited areas of the music festival: the Main Stage Live Music Performance Area, the Concourse vendor area, food trucks, and activity stations. *Does not include Emerald Coast Science Center Exhibits
For musicians under the age of 18.
Perform for your community solo or with friends. And the best part? You'll be contributing to the lives of kids who may struggle to be front and center in the world. Each performer will need to purchase their own pass. If performing with friends, be sure everyone has their pass too!
For adult musicians 18 and up.
Perform for your community solo or with friends. And the best part? You'll be contributing to the lives of kids who may struggle to be front and center in the world. Each performer will need to purchase their own pass. If performing with friends, be sure everyone has their pass too!
Food truck vendors. Donate 10% of the daily proceeds. Please bring your generator.
Community organizations with vendor spaces set up to share information with the attendees. *No sales. Information only. 10x10 space. Please bring a tent, table, and chairs for setup.
$
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