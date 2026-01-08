The Full Circle Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Full Circle Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Used To Be A Band Kid Entry Passes

31 Memorial Pkwy SW

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

All Access Pass
$25

Guest entry into all areas of the music festival: the Main Stage Live Music Performance Area, Emerald Coast Science Center, the Concourse vendor area, food trucks, and activity stations.

Band Roadie Pass (Without Science Center Entry)
$5

Guest entry into limited areas of the music festival: the Main Stage Live Music Performance Area, the Concourse vendor area, food trucks, and activity stations. *Does not include Emerald Coast Science Center Exhibits

Performer Slot Pass - Under 18
$15

For musicians under the age of 18.

Perform for your community solo or with friends. And the best part? You'll be contributing to the lives of kids who may struggle to be front and center in the world. Each performer will need to purchase their own pass. If performing with friends, be sure everyone has their pass too!

Performer Slot Pass Ages 18+
$25

For adult musicians 18 and up.

Perform for your community solo or with friends. And the best part? You'll be contributing to the lives of kids who may struggle to be front and center in the world. Each performer will need to purchase their own pass. If performing with friends, be sure everyone has their pass too!

Backstage Bites Pass (Food Trucks)
Pay what you can

Food truck vendors. Donate 10% of the daily proceeds. Please bring your generator.

Concourse Pass (Vendor Space)
$50

Community organizations with vendor spaces set up to share information with the attendees. *No sales. Information only. 10x10 space. Please bring a tent, table, and chairs for setup.

Add a donation for The Full Circle Foundation, Inc.

$

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