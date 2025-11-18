Field Trip Lunch Order Form-Teachers and Chaperones

General Admission
Free
Red Bird: Tenders with Fries
Free

Served with sliced bread, crispy crinkle fries, and a side of pickles, Big Bird Sauce, and Yellow Sauce.

Red Bird: 10 Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Free
Red Bird: Chicken Rice Bowl
Free

Perfectly spiced hot chicken served over rice, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy pickles.

Red Bird: Non-Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Free

Non-spicy crispy chicken served with pickles and side of Red's Famous Big Bird Sauce

Red Bird: Fries
Free

Golden crinkle fries, perfectly crispy and seasoned an irresistible side for every meal

Fire Up Halal Grill: Falafel Wrap
Free

Deep fried veggie balls, made fresh to order, wrapped in pita bread. Contains tahini sauce, Tomato, cucumber, pickles, and hummus.

Fire Up Halal Grill: Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Free

Chicken: pickles and garlic. Beef/Lamb: Tahini, Tomato, and onion

Soft Drinks
Free
Bottled Water
Free

If students have their water, they don't need to purchase.

