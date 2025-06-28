🎥 USJN Hershey Showcase - Videographer 📸

Our videographer will be here to cover the whole FLEXX squad being in the same building this weekend. If you’d like to support this effort and help offset the cost, consider making a donation. Every contribution helps us continue providing a top-tier experience for our athletes. Thank you for your support! 🙌 #morethanbasketball💙 #LoudounFLEXX

Our videographer will be here to cover the whole FLEXX squad being in the same building this weekend. If you’d like to support this effort and help offset the cost, consider making a donation. Every contribution helps us continue providing a top-tier experience for our athletes. Thank you for your support! 🙌 #morethanbasketball💙 #LoudounFLEXX

More details...