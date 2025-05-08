USL 2 - Brooke House FC v Nona FC

Brooke House FC Game Day Ticket – Electronic Purchase
Please present this ticket (either digitally or printed) at the gate upon arrival for admission.
Ticket Details:
• Event: Brooke House FC Home Game
• Access: General Admission
• Entry: Valid for one person
• Format: Electronic ticket (no physical ticket will be issued)
We appreciate your support and look forward to welcoming you!
Brooke House FC Game Day Ticket – Electronic Purchase
Please present this ticket (either digitally or printed) at the gate upon arrival for admission.
Ticket Details:
• Event: Brooke House FC Home Game
• Access: General Admission
• Entry: Valid for one person
• Format: Electronic ticket (no physical ticket will be issued)
We appreciate your support and look forward to welcoming you!
Add a donation for Brooke House Academy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!