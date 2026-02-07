USNC NC Parent Club Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 12, 2027
Annual Membership per Midshipmen and will renew every May 31st. Benefits include:
This membership level is a "set it and forget" it membership and will ensure your Midshipmen receives all of the benefits of membership during their time at the academy. Benefits included each year for one midshipmen:
Renews yearly on: May 30
This is an annual membership open to supporters of the USNA NC Parent Club like extended family of Midshipmen, hopeful Midshipmen families, USNA Alumni and Blue Gold Officers.
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