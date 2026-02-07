USNC NC Parent Club Memberships

This membership level is a "set it and forget" it membership and will ensure your Midshipmen receives all of the benefits of membership during their time at the academy. Benefits included each year for one midshipmen:

Access to USNA NC Parents Club Facebook Page

Monthly Email “Club Brief” to keep you up to date on all things USNA.

Annual Gift Card Mailing to Mid with local gift card ie: Door Dash

Added to membership roster and access to other NC families in membership

Welcome Aboard Event

USNA NC Home Football Games Tailgate Invitation

Invitation to the All Academies Ball

Dark Ages Packing Party Invitation

Commissioning 101 Event

Your Mid receives a “Dark Ages Box” in February filled with snacks and goodies.

Ability to serve on Club Board and Club Committees

Regional Gatherings in the State

Cheers to the Firsties Invitation in your Region

Hail and Farewell Celebration

AND MUCH MORE!