39-8229559

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39-8229559

About the memberships

USNC NC Parent Club Memberships

Membership
$75

Valid until May 12, 2027

Annual Membership per Midshipmen and will renew every May 31st. Benefits include:


  • Access to USNA NC Parents Club Facebook Page
  • Monthly Email “Club Brief” to keep you up to date on all things USNA.         
  •  Annual Gift Card Mailing to Mid with local gift card ie: Door Dash
  • Added to membership roster and access to other NC families in membership
  • Welcome Aboard Event
  • USNA NC Home Football Games Tailgate Invitation
  • Invitation to the All Academies Ball
  • Dark Ages Packing Party Invitation
  • Commissioning 101 Event
  • Your Mid receives a “Dark Ages Box” in February filled with snacks and goodies.
  • Ability to serve on Club Board and Club Committees
  • Regional Gatherings in the State
  • Cheers to the Firsties Invitation in your Region
  • Hail and Farewell Celebration
  • AND MUCH MORE!
All 4 Years Membership
$275

This membership level is a "set it and forget" it membership and will ensure your Midshipmen receives all of the benefits of membership during their time at the academy. Benefits included each year for one midshipmen:

  • Access to USNA NC Parents Club Facebook Page
  • Monthly Email “Club Brief” to keep you up to date on all things USNA.    
  •  Annual Gift Card Mailing to Mid with local gift card ie: Door Dash
  • Added to membership roster and access to other NC families in membership
  • Welcome Aboard Event
  • USNA NC Home Football Games Tailgate Invitation
  • Invitation to the All Academies Ball
  • Dark Ages Packing Party Invitation
  • Commissioning 101 Event
  • Your Mid receives a “Dark Ages Box” in February filled with snacks and goodies.
  • Ability to serve on Club Board and Club Committees
  • Regional Gatherings in the State
  • Cheers to the Firsties Invitation in your Region
  • Hail and Farewell Celebration
  • AND MUCH MORE!
BGO, Family, Friends & Alumni Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: May 30

This is an annual membership open to supporters of the USNA NC Parent Club like extended family of Midshipmen, hopeful Midshipmen families, USNA Alumni and Blue Gold Officers.

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