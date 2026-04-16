USNSCC HMCM William R. Charette Division

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USNSCC HMCM William R. Charette Division

About this shop

USNSCC HMCM William R. Charette Division's Shop

ID Card Replacement item
ID Card Replacement
$10.35

If your Cadet has lost their ID card you can purchase a new one here as long as the cadets registration is up to date.

Cadet Yearly Renewal Fee item
Cadet Yearly Renewal Fee
$185

Cadet Registration must be up to date to participate in Drills and/or trainings. In many cases when signing up for training the cadets registration date must be valid through the dates of the training.

Cadet Registration Fees item
Cadet Registration Fees
$335

This fee includes your cadet's initial registration it is good for 1 year. It also includes a $100 refundable deposit on the unifroms that will be issued once your cadet complete recruit orientation. Deposits are refunded after cadet returns uniforms when they graduate or otherwise separate from Sea cadets

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