USNSCC HMCM William R. Charette Division's Shop

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About this shop
If your Cadet has lost their ID card you can purchase a new one here as long as the cadets registration is up to date.
Cadet Registration must be up to date to participate in Drills and/or trainings. In many cases when signing up for training the cadets registration date must be valid through the dates of the training.
This fee includes your cadet's initial registration it is good for 1 year. It also includes a $100 refundable deposit on the unifroms that will be issued once your cadet complete recruit orientation. Deposits are refunded after cadet returns uniforms when they graduate or otherwise separate from Sea cadets
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