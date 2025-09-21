USNSCC Tomcat Memberships 2025

Training Ship Tomcat- New Member Fee
$300

This fee includes registration and uniform fees for New joining members of the Training Ship Tomcat.

Training Ship Tomcat - Renewal Fee
$125

This is for members renewing to the Training Ship

Tomcat Squadron - New Member Fee
$430

This fee includes registration and uniform fees for New joining members of the Tomcat Squadron

Tomcat Squadron - Renewal Fee
$125

This is for members renewing to the Tomcat Squadron.

USNSCC Adult Volunteer Fee
$50

This is for adults joining the program or renewing

USNSCC ID Card Renewal
$10

Please select this option if you are paying for a replacement ID card for one that was lost or damaged. This is not for renewals.


There are no discounts available for renewal; all fees go to National Headquarters

