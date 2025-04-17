USPS District 1 Council & Rendezvous

Cedar Island Marina 34 Riverside Dr

Clinton, CT 06413, USA

General Admission
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to cookout, amenities and activities.
Child Admission
$10
Grants entry to the event with access to cookout, amenities and activities for children 12 and under.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing