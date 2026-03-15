USPSF Code of Points Certification Course

Would you like to be a part of history as a certified POSA Judge? The POSA Judges Training is an internationally acclaimed certification that will qualify you to judge certain POSA national competitions. Your certification will stand as a testament that you understand the scoring and can serve the pole community through your judging.



With your successful completion of the Code of Points Training and passing the Judges Certification test, you may be invited to judge the USPSF competitions and even POSA World Championships.