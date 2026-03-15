USPSF Code of Points Certification Course

About this event
Would you like to be a part of history as a certified POSA Judge? The POSA Judges Training is an internationally acclaimed certification that will qualify you to judge certain POSA national competitions. Your certification will stand as a testament that you understand the scoring and can serve the pole community through your judging.
With your successful completion of the Code of Points Training and passing the Judges Certification test, you may be invited to judge the USPSF competitions and even POSA World Championships.
Taking the Code of Points Training and getting your Coaches Certification will set you apart as a serious and educated coach in Pole and Aerial Sports, and also gives you credentials to attend Worlds with your athlete. Even if you never plan to judge, this course will show that you understand the rules and know what it takes to help your athletes succeed.
Has it been a while since you've judged? Need a refresher on the Code of Points? Take this training to make sure your skills are laser-sharp, and you're ready to judge.
Learn what is required to put together a phenomenal routine and how to maximize your score. Understand how judges score so that you can do your very best.
Auditors are knowledge seekers who have no intention of judging or coaching and don't need any official Coaches or Judges certificate.
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