USS Dwight D Eisenhower Family Readiness Group's shop

Wooden 2024 Christmas Ornament item
Wooden 2024 Christmas Ornament
$12.50
You have the option of ornament logo, shape, and ribbon to make a keepsake of your family's time with our group.
Shipping Fee
$5
Please include this item in your order to indicate you would like your items shipped rather than utilizing local pickup. For every 5 ornaments you order, please include 1 shipping fee.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing