USS Hawaii's FRG Shop

Warm woven acrylic blanket with USS Hawaii Crest and "EO NA TOA". The blankets will be 54"x72" and have a NAVY BLUE background with GOLD border





Underneath this you have 4 options:

1. WAR CANOE

2. Personalized (max 18 characters including spaces)

3. WAR CANOE plus up to 9 more characters to personalize

4. Leave blank





Please note ALL blankets will have the USS Hawaii Crest with EO NA TOA underneath. This part is not customizable.





Personalization options:

A – Z (all letters will be capitalized)

1 – 5

( ) / “ ‘

We CANNOT offer:

. , - & 6 7 8 9