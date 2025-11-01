USS Hawaii's FRG Shop

Offered by
Warm woven acrylic blanket with USS Hawaii Crest and "EO NA TOA". The blankets will be 54"x72" and have a NAVY BLUE background with GOLD border
Underneath this you have 4 options:
1. WAR CANOE
2. Personalized (max 18 characters including spaces)
3. WAR CANOE plus up to 9 more characters to personalize
4. Leave blank
Please note ALL blankets will have the USS Hawaii Crest with EO NA TOA underneath. This part is not customizable.
Personalization options:
A – Z (all letters will be capitalized)
1 – 5
( ) / “ ‘
We CANNOT offer:
. , - & 6 7 8 9
