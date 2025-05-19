Intonation Foundation

Hosted by

Intonation Foundation

About this event

Ustad Amir Khan Music Festival 2025

Morning Session
$30

Morning ragas performed by three artists. Lunch available for purchase in this form or at the event after this session.

Afternoon Session
$30

Afternoon ragas performed by three artists. Snacks available for purchase in this form or at the event after this session.

Evening Session
$30

Evening ragas performed by three artists.

Full Day Pass
$75

Lunch and snacks are included with this ticket purchase.

Group of 4 - Single Session
$90

Please indicate your session of choice in the questionnaire below. Lunch or snacks are not included with this purchase.

Group of 4 - Full Day
$270

Lunch and snacks are included with this purchase.

Lunch
$10

Lunch is served at 12:30pm.

Snack
$5

Snacks are served at 4:30pm.

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