Ustad Amir Khan Music Festival 2025

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About this event
Morning ragas performed by three artists. Lunch available for purchase in this form or at the event after this session.
Afternoon ragas performed by three artists. Snacks available for purchase in this form or at the event after this session.
Evening ragas performed by three artists.
Lunch and snacks are included with this ticket purchase.
Please indicate your session of choice in the questionnaire below. Lunch or snacks are not included with this purchase.
Lunch and snacks are included with this purchase.
Lunch is served at 12:30pm.
Snacks are served at 4:30pm.
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