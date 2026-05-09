USTC Alumni Foundation

Hosted by

USTC Alumni Foundation

About this event

USTCAF 科二代切身分享，解密大学申请过程

Online (Will share zoomlink before the event)

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP20
$20

Donate $20 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.

VIP50
$50

Donate $50 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.

VIP100
$100

Donate $100 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.

Add a donation for USTC Alumni Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!