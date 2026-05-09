USTCAF 科二代切身分享，解密大学申请过程

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Donate $20 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
Donate $50 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
Donate $100 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
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