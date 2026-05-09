USTCAF K2S 科二代切身分享，解密大学申请过程

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Donate $20 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
Donate $50 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
Donate $100 to the USTCAF K2S subfund. You can multiple your impact by using your company (e.g. Google, TikTok, VISA)'s charity match.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!