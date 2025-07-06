USTRR Day at the Races Raffles 2025

One chance of winning varies by # of horses entered
$5

Price varies by "$ Pool" participant chooses to participate in. Price varies between, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

One chance of winning varies by # of horses entered
$10

Price varies by "$ Pool" participant chooses to participate in. Price varies between, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

One chance of winning varies by # of horses entered
$20

Price varies by "$ Pool" participant chooses to participate in. Price varies between, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

One chance of winning varies by # of horses entered
$50

Price varies by "$ Pool" participant chooses to participate in. Price varies between, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

One chance of winning varies by # of horses entered
$100

Price varies by "$ Pool" participant chooses to participate in. Price varies between, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

Add a donation for Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!