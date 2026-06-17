UTA Annual Event!

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program and hang out with us <3
Contribute to UTA's mission and be listed in the event program :)
Listing on the webpage and in the event program.
Recognition at the event, listing on the with logo on webpage and in the event program.
Recognition at event, listing with logo on website page; business card size ad in program journal
Special recognition at event; Listing with logo on website with link to business; 3/4 page ad in event program journal
Identified as official host of the Anniversary event; Special UTA project hosted by business during the year; full page ad in event program journal; all other benefits as listed below.
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