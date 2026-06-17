Bold black numbers "53" and the word "years" are in the foreground, with "United Tenants CELEBRATES" written in a hand-drawn style above them against a white background.
United Tenants Of Albany Inc

Hosted by

United Tenants Of Albany Inc

About this event

UTA Annual Event!

85 Chestnut St

Albany, NY 12210, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program and hang out with us <3

Honorary Committee
$150

Contribute to UTA's mission and be listed in the event program :)

Friends (Sponsorship)
$250

Listing on the webpage and in the event program.

Supporter (Sponsorship)
$500

Recognition at the event, listing on the with logo on webpage and in the event program.

Defender (Sponsorship)
$1,000

Recognition at event, listing with logo on website page; business card size ad in program journal

Patron (Sponsorship)
$2,500

Special recognition at event; Listing with logo on website with link to business; 3/4 page ad in event program journal

Ambassador (Sponsorship)
$5,000

Identified as official host of the Anniversary event; Special UTA project hosted by business during the year; full page ad in event program journal; all other benefits as listed below.

Add a donation for United Tenants Of Albany Inc

$

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