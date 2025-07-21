Womens Excellence 4 Life

Utah Falconz Sponsorship Opportunities – 2026 Season

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$50,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Diamond-Level Sponsorship Benefits


As a Diamond Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Diamond-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 6 Large Vinyl Banners displayed at all home games
  • 10 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Brand Integration

  • Sponsor Logo featured as a sticker on helmets or a patch on one set of practice jerseys (shown in social media practice footage)
  • Co-Branding Opportunities on physical advertising media
  • Year-Round Social Media Promotion

Fan Engagement

  • 30 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game
  • $1,000 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop
  • Ability to Sell Co-Branded Merchandise at games

Tickets & Events

  • 120 Home Game Tickets
  • 10 Tickets to two marquee fundraising events
🥈 Platinum Sponsor
$30,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Platinum-Level Sponsorship Benefits


As a Platinum Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll enjoy strong visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Platinum-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 4 Large Vinyl Banners displayed at all home games
  • 8 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Brand Integration

  • Sponsor Logo featured on players’ travel bags (or practice jerseys) and highlighted in social media footage
  • Co-Branding Opportunities on physical advertising media
  • Year-Round Social Media Promotion

Fan Engagement

  • 20 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game
  • $750 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop
  • Ability to Sell Co-Branded Merchandise at games

Tickets & Events

  • 60 Home Game Tickets
  • 4 Tickets to two marquee fundraising events
🥇 Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Gold-Level Sponsorship Benefits


As a Gold Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll receive strong visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Gold-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 2 Large Vinyl Banners displayed at home games
  • 6 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Fan Engagement

  • 10 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game
  • $250 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop
  • Ability to Sell Co-Branded Merchandise at games

Tickets & Events

  • 30 Home Game Tickets
  • 2 Tickets to two marquee fundraising events
🥉 Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Silver-Level Sponsorship Benefits


As a Silver Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll enjoy strong visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Silver-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 1 Large Vinyl Banner displayed at home games
  • 4 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Brand & Social Media Visibility

  • Year-Round Social Media Promotion featuring your brand

Fan Engagement

  • 5 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game
  • $100 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop

Tickets

  • 15 Home Game Tickets
🏅 Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until February 26, 2027

Bronze-Level Sponsorship Benefits


As a Bronze Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll receive essential visibility and engagement opportunities during the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Bronze-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 1 Large Vinyl Banner displayed at home games
  • 2 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Social Media Visibility

  • Season-Long Social Media Promotion featuring your brand

Tickets

  • 6 Home Game Tickets
🏈 Player Banner Sponsorship
$600

Valid until February 26, 2027

Player Banner Sponsorship Benefits


Sponsor your favorite Falcon and have your company displayed at each home game:


Custom Banner Display
Your company logo featured on a banner alongside a selected player’s name, number, and photo. Displayed at all home games throughout the season for maximum visibility.


Website Recognition
Acknowledgment under the Player Banner Sponsors section on our official website.


Tax-Deductible Contribution
Your sponsorship is processed through our 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, making it fully tax-deductible.
EIN#: 81-0984969

🔷 Social Media Sponsorship
$150

Valid until February 26, 2027

Social Media Sponsorship Benefits


As a valued sponsor, you will receive four dedicated social media posts per year featuring you and/or your sponsored player. These posts are thoughtfully crafted to:


Highlight Your Support: Showcase your commitment to the community and the athletes you back.

Increase Brand Visibility: Gain exposure across our engaged and growing social media platforms.

Engage Our Community: Connect with fans, followers, and participants through meaningful and authentic content.

Tax-Deductible Contribution
Your sponsorship is processed through our 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, making it fully tax-deductible.
EIN#: 81-0984969


This option is perfect for friends and family supporters.

Blue Sponsorship
$10,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Blue Sponsorship Benefits


As a Blue Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll receive strong visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:


Website Recognition
Prominent placement as a Blue-Level Sponsor on our official website.


Game-Day Exposure

  • 2 Large Vinyl Banners displayed at home games
  • 6 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

Fan Engagement

  • 10 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game
  • $250 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop
  • Ability to Sell Co-Branded Merchandise at games

Tickets & Events

  • 30 Home Game Tickets
  • 2 Tickets to two marquee fundraising events
