Utah Falconz Sponsorship Opportunities – 2026 Season

Diamond-Level Sponsorship Benefits





As a Diamond Sponsor of the Utah Falconz, you’ll receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season:





✅ Website Recognition

Prominent placement as a Diamond-Level Sponsor on our official website.





✅ Game-Day Exposure

6 Large Vinyl Banners displayed at all home games

10 Announcements during home games recognizing your sponsorship

✅ Brand Integration

Sponsor Logo featured as a sticker on helmets or a patch on one set of practice jerseys (shown in social media practice footage)

Co-Branding Opportunities on physical advertising media

Year-Round Social Media Promotion

✅ Fan Engagement

30 Co-Branded T-Shirts thrown into the crowd at a home game

$1,000 in Team Merchandise from our Fan Shop

Ability to Sell Co-Branded Merchandise at games

✅ Tickets & Events