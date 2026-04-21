Utah Honor Flight America250 Commemorative Challenge Coin & Pin

The front of the coin has our logo with a few enhancements. The additions include dates we have been a country, gold wings, and God Bless America.

The back of the coin will be gold and focuses on many of the sites we see on our trips: Arlington National Cemetery, Tomb of the Unknown, Washington Monument, Marine Memorial Iwo Jima, Lincoln Memorial, US Capital, Vietnam Wall, 3 Vietnam Soldiers, Lone Sailor, Korean War Memorial, and Air Force Memorial. “Honoring Those Who Served” and “Freedom Is Not Free”



