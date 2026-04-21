Utah Honor Flight

Offered by

Utah Honor Flight

About this shop

Utah Honor Flight America250 Commemorative Challenge Coin & Pin

250th Coin & Pin Set (for pickup) item
250th Coin & Pin Set (for pickup) item
250th Coin & Pin Set (for pickup)
$25

The front of the coin has our logo with a few enhancements.  The additions include dates we have been a country, gold wings, and God Bless America. 

The back of the coin will be gold and focuses on many of the sites we see on our trips: Arlington National Cemetery, Tomb of the Unknown, Washington Monument, Marine Memorial Iwo Jima, Lincoln Memorial, US Capital, Vietnam Wall, 3 Vietnam Soldiers, Lone Sailor, Korean War Memorial, and Air Force Memorial.  “Honoring Those Who Served” and “Freedom Is Not Free”


250th Coin & Pin Set (shipping) item
250th Coin & Pin Set (shipping) item
250th Coin & Pin Set (shipping)
$30

The front of the coin has our logo with a few enhancements.  The additions include dates we have been a country, gold wings, and God Bless America. 

The back of the coin will be gold and focuses on many of the sites we see on our trips: Arlington National Cemetery, Tomb of the Unknown, Washington Monument, Marine Memorial Iwo Jima, Lincoln Memorial, US Capital, Vietnam Wall, 3 Vietnam Soldiers, Lone Sailor, Korean War Memorial, and Air Force Memorial.  “Honoring Those Who Served” and “Freedom Is Not Free”


Add a donation for Utah Honor Flight

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!