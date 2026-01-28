Utah NENA

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Utah NENA

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New 2026 Utah NENA Challenge Coin item
New 2026 Utah NENA Challenge Coin item
New 2026 Utah NENA Challenge Coin
$20

We couldn't adopt a new logo and not create a challenge coin to match!

This beauty was designed by Utah NENA's own secretary, Tiffany Miller. Her attention to detail and creativity exudes what Utah NENA is about, with each star representative of each year of dedicated service to Utah's first, first responders.

This price includes shipping! Depending on your location, you may even receive VIP delivery service, with a special visit from your Utah NENA regional rep!

Legacy Utah NENA Challenge Coin item
Legacy Utah NENA Challenge Coin item
Legacy Utah NENA Challenge Coin
$15

This beauty is the original Utah NENA challenge coin, designed by one of our very own dispatchers at Richfield Communications. It's a limited edition with only 200 ever made. If you didn't snag one at our 2025 Wellness Conference, you might want to do it now before they are gone!

Utah APCO/NENA Coin item
Utah APCO/NENA Coin item
Utah APCO/NENA Coin
$15

This coin commemorates the collaborative efforts of Utah NENA and Utah APCO for their first successful joint conference. Both organizations are committed to serving Utah's emergency communications professionals and the industry as a whole. This fancy fidget coin is also a spinner!

"Thriving Together" Zippered Hoodie item
"Thriving Together" Zippered Hoodie item
"Thriving Together" Zippered Hoodie
$44

This zip-up hoodie is soft and cozy for those long night shifts, or days when your co-workers won't leave the stupid thermostat alone! The zippered design lets you easily allow your core to breath and still keep the chill off your shoulders. Choose from navy blue or grey. Sizes S - 6XL

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Self-fabric hood lining
Utah NENA Hoodie item
Utah NENA Hoodie
$40

If you love our new logo as much as we do, you NEED this hoodie! This pullover hoodie features a front pouch pocket to warm those turbo tappers between entering call details.

Available in black or grey. Sizes S - 6XL

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Two-ply hood
"Thriving Together" T-Shirt item
"Thriving Together" T-Shirt item
"Thriving Together" T-Shirt
$20

This traditional poly-cotton blend t-shirt, features our calming blue hue design. This design recognizes our public safety partners in the back image, with a special shout out to Gold Cross Ambulance for sponsoring our keynote speaker.

Available in navy blue or grey. Sizes S - 6XL

Utah NENA T-shirt item
Utah NENA T-shirt
$20

Show your Utah NENA pride with our newest T! This cotton/poly blend shirt is perfect for your day off comfort. Only available in black. Sizes S - 6XL.

Utah NENA Logo Sticker item
Utah NENA Logo Sticker
$2

Need an inexpensive option to show your Utah NENA pride? Here's your sign... or sticker! Buy 1 or many!

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