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We couldn't adopt a new logo and not create a challenge coin to match!
This beauty was designed by Utah NENA's own secretary, Tiffany Miller. Her attention to detail and creativity exudes what Utah NENA is about, with each star representative of each year of dedicated service to Utah's first, first responders.
This price includes shipping! Depending on your location, you may even receive VIP delivery service, with a special visit from your Utah NENA regional rep!
This beauty is the original Utah NENA challenge coin, designed by one of our very own dispatchers at Richfield Communications. It's a limited edition with only 200 ever made. If you didn't snag one at our 2025 Wellness Conference, you might want to do it now before they are gone!
This coin commemorates the collaborative efforts of Utah NENA and Utah APCO for their first successful joint conference. Both organizations are committed to serving Utah's emergency communications professionals and the industry as a whole. This fancy fidget coin is also a spinner!
This zip-up hoodie is soft and cozy for those long night shifts, or days when your co-workers won't leave the stupid thermostat alone! The zippered design lets you easily allow your core to breath and still keep the chill off your shoulders. Choose from navy blue or grey. Sizes S - 6XL
If you love our new logo as much as we do, you NEED this hoodie! This pullover hoodie features a front pouch pocket to warm those turbo tappers between entering call details.
Available in black or grey. Sizes S - 6XL
This traditional poly-cotton blend t-shirt, features our calming blue hue design. This design recognizes our public safety partners in the back image, with a special shout out to Gold Cross Ambulance for sponsoring our keynote speaker.
Available in navy blue or grey. Sizes S - 6XL
Show your Utah NENA pride with our newest T! This cotton/poly blend shirt is perfect for your day off comfort. Only available in black. Sizes S - 6XL.
Need an inexpensive option to show your Utah NENA pride? Here's your sign... or sticker! Buy 1 or many!
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