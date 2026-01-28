We couldn't adopt a new logo and not create a challenge coin to match!

This beauty was designed by Utah NENA's own secretary, Tiffany Miller. Her attention to detail and creativity exudes what Utah NENA is about, with each star representative of each year of dedicated service to Utah's first, first responders.

This price includes shipping! Depending on your location, you may even receive VIP delivery service, with a special visit from your Utah NENA regional rep!