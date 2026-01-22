Hosted by

Mountain West Highland Dance Association

Utah Scottish Open Championship and Pre-Premier Competition

155 N 1000 W

Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA

Admission
$25

Spectators and festival patrons are required to purchase entry into the event. Pre-purchased tickets are offered at a discounted rate and valid for weekend entry into the fair grounds. Tickets will be available at will-call.
All competitors receive free entry. Spectators 11 & under are free.

Premier Bundle
$100

This ticket includes the Utah Open Championship (Saturday) and National Challenge (Sunday).

Premier Championship
$60

This ticket is valid for the Utah Scottish Open Championship ONLY.

Premier Pre-Championship
$50

This ticket is valid for the Pre-Championship ONLY. Pre-Championship is restricted to dancers that have never won a Championship or Pre-Championship before.

Premier National Challenge
$50

This ticket is valid for the Premier National competition on Sunday ONLY.
National challenge dances: Lilt, Earl of Errol, Blue Bonnets, Sailor's Hornpipe

Kathleen McMaster Memorial Challenge Dance
$15

This ticket is valid for the Kathleen McMaster Memorial Challenge Dance. The 2026 challenge dance will be the Flora. Prize money will be awarded to the top 6 dancers.

This event is open to all Premier dancers.

Primary Bundle
$40

This ticket is valid for Saturday and Sunday Primary competitions.

Primary Saturday ONLY Competition
$25
Primary Sunday ONLY Competition
$25
Beginner & Novice Bundle
$70

This ticket is valid for Saturday and Sunday Pre-Premier competitions.

Beginner & Novice Saturday ONLY Competition
$40
Beginner & Novice Sunday ONLY Competition
$40
Intermediate Bundle
$80

This ticket is valid for Saturday and Sunday Pre-Premier competitions.

Intermediate Saturday ONLY
$50
Intermediate Sunday ONLY
$50

