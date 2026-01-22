Utah Scottish Open Championship and Pre-Premier Competition

Hosted by
Spectators and festival patrons are required to purchase entry into the event. Pre-purchased tickets are offered at a discounted rate and valid for weekend entry into the fair grounds. Tickets will be available at will-call.
All competitors receive free entry. Spectators 11 & under are free.
This ticket includes the Utah Open Championship (Saturday) and National Challenge (Sunday).
This ticket is valid for the Utah Scottish Open Championship ONLY.
This ticket is valid for the Pre-Championship ONLY. Pre-Championship is restricted to dancers that have never won a Championship or Pre-Championship before.
This ticket is valid for the Premier National competition on Sunday ONLY.
National challenge dances: Lilt, Earl of Errol, Blue Bonnets, Sailor's Hornpipe
This ticket is valid for the Kathleen McMaster Memorial Challenge Dance. The 2026 challenge dance will be the Flora. Prize money will be awarded to the top 6 dancers.
This event is open to all Premier dancers.
This ticket is valid for Saturday and Sunday Primary competitions.
This ticket is valid for Saturday and Sunday Pre-Premier competitions.
