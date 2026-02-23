Utah Pest Management Association's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Any person, firm or corporation engaged in the Pest Management service which is not for hire to the public as large, shall be eligible for an Associate Membership. An “Associate Member” may not vote.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Any person, firm or corporation not engaged in the Pest Management service but which manufactures or supplies product, equipment and other materials to the pest control industry shall be eligible
Renews yearly on: July 1
Any person, firm, or corporation holding a joint membership in another state that is also doing business in Utah.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!