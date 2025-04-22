Utah Thoracic Society Membership 2025

This full membership confers all rights and privileges of membership in the Utah Thoracic Society, including the ability to hold office, vote in elections, and attend the Annual Networking meeting at the ATS International Conference. This tier includes the Utah Thoracic Society Social Platinum Support.
Annual Membership (Gold)
$200
Valid for one year
This full membership confers all rights and privileges of membership in the Utah Thoracic Society, including the ability to hold office, vote in elections, and attend the Annual Networking meeting at the ATS International Conference. This tier includes the Utah Thoracic Society Social Gold Support.
Annual Membership (Silver)
$150
Valid for one year
This full membership confers all rights and privileges of membership in the Utah Thoracic Society, including the ability to hold office, vote in elections, and attend the Annual Networking meeting at the ATS International Conference. This tier includes the Utah Thoracic Society Social Silver Support.
Annual Membership (Societal)
$100
Valid for one year
This full membership confers all rights and privileges of membership in the Utah Thoracic Society, including the ability to hold office, vote in elections, and attend the Annual Networking meeting at the ATS International Conference
Annual Membership (Full)
Free
Valid for one year
Members at this level have access to limited CME offerings. They may vote in elections and serve on committees, but may not hold office. Attendance to the Annual networking meeting at the ATS International Conference is not included at this membership tier.
Annual Membership (Trainee)
Free
Valid for one year
This membership is offered for trainees only, including fellows and residents. Members at this level may not hold office, but may vote in elections and serve on committees, and attend the Annual Networking meeting at the ATS International Conference
