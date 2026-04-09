UTB Car Shows by Express Oil & Tire for VFW12186

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About this raffle
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.
$
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