VFW Post 12186 Oldsmar

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VFW Post 12186 Oldsmar

About this raffle

UTB Car Shows by Express Oil & Tire for VFW12186

WHITE 1 chance per $1 donation
$1

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

WHITE 25 chances per $20 donation
$20
This includes 25 tickets

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

WHITE 60 chances per $40 donation
$40
This includes 60 tickets

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

RED 1 chance per $5 donation
$20

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

RED 5 chances per $20 donation
$20
This includes 5 tickets

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

RED 12 chances per $40 donation
$40
This includes 12 tickets

White and Red tickets have different prizes. Must be present to win. Drawing expected at 3:45pm at the show awards.

Add a donation for VFW Post 12186 Oldsmar

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