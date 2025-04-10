United Technologies Center MVR 4

United Technologies Center MVR 4

UTC Scramble 4 Skills Golf Tournament

94 River Rd

Orrington, ME 04474, USA

Team of 4
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your whole team at once.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor will have a poster with their company's logo on one of the holes on the course.

PLATINUM Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor will have their company name attached to tournament promotional items, including a branded item in the tournament goodie bags. Sponsor receives a singular banner with company name and logo to be displayed during registration and lunch. Sponsor also receives 4 entries into the tournament.

GOLD Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor will receive a banner, with company logo, placed on the practice putting green for the putting contest, and a lawn sign placed on the turn. Sponsor also receives 4 entries into the tournament.

SILVER Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor for one of the following contests: Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, or Closest to the Pin. Sponsor will also receive 4 entries to the tournament.

BRONZE Sponsor
$750

Sponsor a team. Company name will go on the carts for the team(s) sponsored. Sponsor receives 4 entries into the tournament.

