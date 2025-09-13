Utica Fraser Unified Golf Outing Fundraiser

Cooler of Cheer item
Cooler of Cheer
$10

Monster Cube Rolling Cooler

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey, Titos Vodka,

Jack Daniels Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Freeland Spirits Dry Gin, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon,

Stoli Raspberry Vodka, Small Batch 1792 Bourbon,

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jim Beam Bourbon,

Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey, Bacardi Rum, Silver Patron Tequila, Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin, Yellowstone Bourbon

Vivios Bloody Mary Mix,12 pack Miller Lite, 12 pack Budweiser, 12 pack Coors Banquet , 6 pack Two Hearted Ale, 8 pack Green Tea Shots, 8 pack Lemon Drop Shots,

10 Pink Whitney Shooters, Fireball Golf Shooters, Mr Cs 1 Full Service Car Wash $25 value

Hat and Coozies

Monster Tumbler & Coozie


Must be 21 to purchase

55" Vizio TV item
55" Vizio TV
$10

55" Vizio UHD TV

4 Red Wings Tickets & Parking Pass item
4 Red Wings Tickets & Parking Pass
$10

4 tickets & Parking Pass

Tuesday Nov 18th game vs Seattle @ 7:00pm

Total Value $420

Monster Sports Basket item
Monster Sports Basket
$1

Nike Duffel Bag

Reign Massage Gun

Monster Shoulder bag

Reign Storm Pickleball Paddles (2) Balls (4) & carry case

Monster Travel cooler and coozies

Car Cup Cell Phone Holder

Large yeti with Straw cap

Mini Speaker

2 Monster Zip Ups

Monster Hoodie, long sleeve shirt, 2 hats

$50 My Pizza Place Gift Card

Mr Cs Full Service Car Wash $25 value

Total Value $225+

Family Night Out Basket item
Family Night Out Basket
$1

2 Sky Zone Family Packs value $129.98 (Each pass includes 4 jump passes, 1 large pizza, and 1 pitcher of soda)

Jimmy Johns/USPBL – 4 Grandstand Tickets value $60

Zap Zone – 2 VIP Passes to VIP Party Oct 5 each includes $25 of free play

4 arcade cards

4 Passes -each includes 5 free attractions $200 value

Monster Mini Basketball Set

Candy & Hat

Mocha & Manis item
Mocha & Manis
$1

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

Color Street Nail Strengthener

Color Street Cuticle Oil

Color Street 4 Way Buffer

Color Street Tinted Lip Balm

5 Color Street Nail Strips

Total Value $140

 

Golf & Dinner Basket item
Golf & Dinner Basket
$1

Sycamore Hills Golf Club 2-18 hole rounds gift certificates (no cart) value $56

Cracklewood Golf Club – 2- 18 hold rounds with cart

 $126 value

$50 Gift card My Pizza Place

Utica Fraser Golf Towel

Utica Fraser Taylor Made Golf Balls

6 pack Oberon

Monster Golf Balls

Utica Insulated Mug

Utica Fraser Coozie

Total Value $260+

Must be 21 to win

Girls Night Out Basket item
Girls Night Out Basket
$1

Whimsy & Wine Gift Card for an upcoming class $40

Coopers Hawk Raspberry Sparkling Wine $20

Fall Door Hanger $30

Mr Miguels Gift Card – Utica $40

2 handmade cookies

Must be 21 to win

Golf Sim Night Out item
Golf Sim Night Out
$1

5 Iron Gift Card $250 value

2 – Sleeves Bridgestone Monster Golf Balls

Bar & Pizza Basket item
Bar & Pizza Basket
$1

$50 My Pizza Place Gift Card

Margarita Mix & Margarita Salt

Juicer

Mini Shooters

Towels

Bar Glasses

Wine Glasses & Charms

Corkscrew

Cups

Bianchis Pamper Basket item
Bianchis Pamper Basket
$1

Kevin Murphy Touchable Spray Wax $37

Kevin Murphy Doo Over Dry Powder spray $38

Kevin Murphy Leave in Heat Protectant $33

Kevin Murphy Detox Shampoo $36

Kevin Murphy Shimmer Me Blonde $34

Kevin Murphy Restore $46

Captive Arthritis Pain Relief Gel $20

Bianchis Gift Card $50

Total value - $294

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$1

Coopers Hawk Pinot Grigio

Chateau Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio

Robert Mondavi Cab Sauvignon Bourbon Barreled Aged

Leelanau Cellars Winter White, St Julian Unparalleled Sweet Riesling, Coopers Hawk Raspberry Sparkling Wine,

Spyland Red Blend, Villa Amoroso Bianco White Wine, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, Thorn Merlot,Totally Naked Slush Mix,

Winged Corkscrew, 2 Utica Fraser Wine Travel Cups, 

6 Stemless Wine Glasses, Wine Novelty Towel

Wine Notepad

Total Value $200 +


Must be 21 to win

Ranchers Delight - Bourbon & Steak item
Ranchers Delight - Bourbon & Steak
$1

Four Roses Bourbon – UFU Personalized

Makers Mark Bourbon – UFU Personalized

Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2 up to $30

Steak Seasoning & Peanuts

Utica Fraser Travel Cup

Utica Fraser Sleeve of Golf Balls – Taylor Made

Must be 21 to win

