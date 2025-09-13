Utica Fraser Unified Golf Outing Fundraiser

Monster Cube Rolling Cooler
Crown Royal Apple Whiskey, Titos Vodka,
Jack Daniels Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Freeland Spirits Dry Gin, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon,
Stoli Raspberry Vodka, Small Batch 1792 Bourbon,
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jim Beam Bourbon,
Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey, Bacardi Rum, Silver Patron Tequila, Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin, Yellowstone Bourbon
Vivios Bloody Mary Mix,12 pack Miller Lite, 12 pack Budweiser, 12 pack Coors Banquet , 6 pack Two Hearted Ale, 8 pack Green Tea Shots, 8 pack Lemon Drop Shots,
10 Pink Whitney Shooters, Fireball Golf Shooters, Mr Cs 1 Full Service Car Wash $25 value
Hat and Coozies
Monster Tumbler & Coozie
Must be 21 to purchase
55" Vizio UHD TV
4 tickets & Parking Pass
Tuesday Nov 18th game vs Seattle @ 7:00pm
Total Value $420
Nike Duffel Bag
Reign Massage Gun
Monster Shoulder bag
Reign Storm Pickleball Paddles (2) Balls (4) & carry case
Monster Travel cooler and coozies
Car Cup Cell Phone Holder
Large yeti with Straw cap
Mini Speaker
2 Monster Zip Ups
Monster Hoodie, long sleeve shirt, 2 hats
$50 My Pizza Place Gift Card
Mr Cs Full Service Car Wash $25 value
Total Value $225+
2 Sky Zone Family Packs value $129.98 (Each pass includes 4 jump passes, 1 large pizza, and 1 pitcher of soda)
Jimmy Johns/USPBL – 4 Grandstand Tickets value $60
Zap Zone – 2 VIP Passes to VIP Party Oct 5 each includes $25 of free play
4 arcade cards
4 Passes -each includes 5 free attractions $200 value
Monster Mini Basketball Set
Candy & Hat
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
Color Street Nail Strengthener
Color Street Cuticle Oil
Color Street 4 Way Buffer
Color Street Tinted Lip Balm
5 Color Street Nail Strips
Total Value $140
Sycamore Hills Golf Club 2-18 hole rounds gift certificates (no cart) value $56
Cracklewood Golf Club – 2- 18 hold rounds with cart
$126 value
$50 Gift card My Pizza Place
Utica Fraser Golf Towel
Utica Fraser Taylor Made Golf Balls
6 pack Oberon
Monster Golf Balls
Utica Insulated Mug
Utica Fraser Coozie
Total Value $260+
Must be 21 to win
Whimsy & Wine Gift Card for an upcoming class $40
Coopers Hawk Raspberry Sparkling Wine $20
Fall Door Hanger $30
Mr Miguels Gift Card – Utica $40
2 handmade cookies
Must be 21 to win
5 Iron Gift Card $250 value
2 – Sleeves Bridgestone Monster Golf Balls
$50 My Pizza Place Gift Card
Margarita Mix & Margarita Salt
Juicer
Mini Shooters
Towels
Bar Glasses
Wine Glasses & Charms
Corkscrew
Cups
Kevin Murphy Touchable Spray Wax $37
Kevin Murphy Doo Over Dry Powder spray $38
Kevin Murphy Leave in Heat Protectant $33
Kevin Murphy Detox Shampoo $36
Kevin Murphy Shimmer Me Blonde $34
Kevin Murphy Restore $46
Captive Arthritis Pain Relief Gel $20
Bianchis Gift Card $50
Total value - $294
Coopers Hawk Pinot Grigio
Chateau Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio
Robert Mondavi Cab Sauvignon Bourbon Barreled Aged
Leelanau Cellars Winter White, St Julian Unparalleled Sweet Riesling, Coopers Hawk Raspberry Sparkling Wine,
Spyland Red Blend, Villa Amoroso Bianco White Wine, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, Thorn Merlot,Totally Naked Slush Mix,
Winged Corkscrew, 2 Utica Fraser Wine Travel Cups,
6 Stemless Wine Glasses, Wine Novelty Towel
Wine Notepad
Total Value $200 +
Must be 21 to win
Four Roses Bourbon – UFU Personalized
Makers Mark Bourbon – UFU Personalized
Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2 up to $30
Steak Seasoning & Peanuts
Utica Fraser Travel Cup
Utica Fraser Sleeve of Golf Balls – Taylor Made
Must be 21 to win
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing