Sales closed

UTSA Athletics Online Auction

Spurs Theatre Box for 6 + 2 Parking
$200

Starting bid

Spurs Theatre Box for 6 + 2 Parking. (Includes Chef's buffet, house wine & draft beer) 12/29/25 v Cleveland Cavaliers

2 Theatre Box tickets + parking to Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$100

Starting bid

2 Theatre Box tickets + parking to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 21st at 3pm. (Includes Chef's buffet, house wine & draft beer)

San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Shenandoah
$100

Starting bid

San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Shenandoah on Monday, February 16th + parking & merch (Includes Chef's buffet)

San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Robert Earl Keen
$100

Starting bid

San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Robert Earl Keen on Thursday, February 19th + parking & merch (Includes Chef's buffet)

Autographed Dylan Scott Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Dylan Scott Guitar

Tickets to the 2026 iHeart Country Music Festival
$100

Starting bid

1 pair of tickets to the 2026 iHeart Country Music Festival in Austin, TX

$200 Specs Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$200 Specs Gift Card

Rebecca Creek Distillery Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes

  • Tour & Tasting at the distillery for up to 6 people
  • (3) Macanudo Cigars w/cigar cutter
  • Bottle of Rebecca Creek Bottled in Bond TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750 ML
  • (New Exclusive Release) Bottle of Rebecca Creek Branch Oak Bourbon Whiskey 750 ML
  • Rebecca Creek glasses
$100 Massage Heights Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Massage Heights Gift Card

$100 Texas Pride BBQ Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Texas Pride BBQ Gift Card

Run with the football team
$50

Starting bid

Run out to the field with the football team

Honorary Captain for the Coin Flip at a UTSA football game
$50

Starting bid

Honorary Captain for the Coin Flip at a UTSA football game

UTSA football helmet with San Antonio script item
UTSA football helmet with San Antonio script
$50

Starting bid

UTSA football helmet with San Antonio script (worn at Homecoming)

VIP End Zone Suite for November football game
$200

Starting bid

VIP End Zone Suite for November football game

Rowdy Appearance at Birthday Party
$50

Starting bid

Have Rowdy at your party!

