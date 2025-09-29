UTSA Athletics Online Auction

Starting bid
Spurs Theatre Box for 6 + 2 Parking. (Includes Chef's buffet, house wine & draft beer) 12/29/25 v Cleveland Cavaliers
2 Theatre Box tickets + parking to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 21st at 3pm. (Includes Chef's buffet, house wine & draft beer)
San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Shenandoah on Monday, February 16th + parking & merch (Includes Chef's buffet)
San Antonio Rodeo Theatre Box tickets to Robert Earl Keen on Thursday, February 19th + parking & merch (Includes Chef's buffet)
Autographed Dylan Scott Guitar
1 pair of tickets to the 2026 iHeart Country Music Festival in Austin, TX
$200 Specs Gift Card
Basket includes
$100 Massage Heights Gift Card
$100 Texas Pride BBQ Gift Card
Run out to the field with the football team
Honorary Captain for the Coin Flip at a UTSA football game
UTSA football helmet with San Antonio script (worn at Homecoming)
VIP End Zone Suite for November football game
Have Rowdy at your party!
