Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

Offered by

Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

About the memberships

Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual

Life Membership
$200

No expiration

Become a foundational member of UPAD with voting rights and help sustain our community for generations.


Life Membership is a one-time commitment that strengthens the UP Association of Detroit and supports our cultural and community initiatives for the long term.


Life Members enjoy:

Voting rights in UPAD matters
Member pricing for UPAD events and programs
Recognition as a long-term supporter of the community
Opportunities to volunteer, lead, and shape future initiatives


Your contribution also helps UPAD:

• Support education initiatives in rural Uttar Pradesh
• Encourage youth engagement and community service
• Provide achievement awards for young participants
• Help subsidize young participation at UPAD events


Life Membership is not just a payment — it is a lasting commitment to community, culture, and future generations.

Annual Membership
$35

Valid until May 22, 2027

Join the UPAD community, receive member pricing for events, and experience membership before choosing Life Membership.


Annual Membership is a simple way to stay connected with UPAD and participate in our cultural and community programs.


As an Annual Member you receive:

• Member pricing at UPAD events
• Opportunities to volunteer and participate in community initiatives
• Access to UPAD programs and gatherings


If you are new to UPAD, Annual Membership allows you to experience the community before deciding on Life Membership.

Your membership also helps support:

• Cultural programs and community events
• Youth engagement and volunteer activities
• Scholarships and recognition for young achievers


Join us and become part of the growing UPAD family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!