Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual

About the memberships
No expiration
Become a foundational member of UPAD with voting rights and help sustain our community for generations.
Life Membership is a one-time commitment that strengthens the UP Association of Detroit and supports our cultural and community initiatives for the long term.
Life Members enjoy:
• Voting rights in UPAD matters
• Member pricing for UPAD events and programs
• Recognition as a long-term supporter of the community
• Opportunities to volunteer, lead, and shape future initiatives
Your contribution also helps UPAD:
• Support education initiatives in rural Uttar Pradesh
• Encourage youth engagement and community service
• Provide achievement awards for young participants
• Help subsidize young participation at UPAD events
Life Membership is not just a payment — it is a lasting commitment to community, culture, and future generations.
Valid until May 22, 2027
Join the UPAD community, receive member pricing for events, and experience membership before choosing Life Membership.
Annual Membership is a simple way to stay connected with UPAD and participate in our cultural and community programs.
As an Annual Member you receive:
• Member pricing at UPAD events
• Opportunities to volunteer and participate in community initiatives
• Access to UPAD programs and gatherings
If you are new to UPAD, Annual Membership allows you to experience the community before deciding on Life Membership.
Your membership also helps support:
• Cultural programs and community events
• Youth engagement and volunteer activities
• Scholarships and recognition for young achievers
Join us and become part of the growing UPAD family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!