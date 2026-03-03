Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual

Become a foundational member of UPAD with voting rights and help sustain our community for generations.





Life Membership is a one-time commitment that strengthens the UP Association of Detroit and supports our cultural and community initiatives for the long term.





Life Members enjoy:

• Voting rights in UPAD matters

• Member pricing for UPAD events and programs

• Recognition as a long-term supporter of the community

• Opportunities to volunteer, lead, and shape future initiatives





Your contribution also helps UPAD:

• Support education initiatives in rural Uttar Pradesh

• Encourage youth engagement and community service

• Provide achievement awards for young participants

• Help subsidize young participation at UPAD events





Life Membership is not just a payment — it is a lasting commitment to community, culture, and future generations.