Unitarian Universalist Church Of Birmingham
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Unitarian Universalist Church Of Birmingham

Hosted by

Unitarian Universalist Church Of Birmingham

About this event

Sales closed

'Sparks of Joy' Fundraising Auction

Pick-up location

4300 Hampton Heights Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209, USA

Vintage California Pottery Chip & Dip Dish item
Vintage California Pottery Chip & Dip Dish item
Vintage California Pottery Chip & Dip Dish item
Vintage California Pottery Chip & Dip Dish
$35

Starting bid

Vintage serving platter in excellent condition. Gold rimmed ceramic with a glossy glaze. Highly collectible and characteristic of mid-20th-century design.


Retail value: $150. Rare find!


Donated by: Phillip Regulinski

Hand Beaded Pendant & Antique Chain item
Hand Beaded Pendant & Antique Chain item
Hand Beaded Pendant & Antique Chain item
Hand Beaded Pendant & Antique Chain
$40

Starting bid

Intricate Hand Beaded 3 tiered, 3 dimensional, ‘Phoenix Rising’ pendant with 30” antique silver chain. Created and donated by Debra Carlisle. Retail value $80. New.



Hand Beaded Sunflower Earrings item
Hand Beaded Sunflower Earrings item
Hand Beaded Sunflower Earrings item
Hand Beaded Sunflower Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Intricate Hand Beaded Sunflower Fringe Earrings with Sterling Silver Fishhook Earwires. Approximate length 3.5 inches - top of ear wire to bottom. Created and donated by Debra Carlisle. Retail value $75. New.



Rental: Two-Night Cottage Stay on Fowl River item
Rental: Two-Night Cottage Stay on Fowl River item
Rental: Two-Night Cottage Stay on Fowl River item
Rental: Two-Night Cottage Stay on Fowl River
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay in Paul & Marcia Mancill's 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation cottage on Fowl River. Swim off the dock, explore with kayaks (provided) or just relax on the screen porch. The home is a 20-minute drive to the beach at Dauphin Island and a 15-drive to Bellingraph Gardens.


Estimated retail value: $200 per night; $400 total


This vacation rental can only be bid on by members and pledging friends of UUCB or UUCT.


38" Square Baby Quilt item
38" Square Baby Quilt item
38" Square Baby Quilt item
38" Square Baby Quilt
$40

Starting bid

This beautiful baby quilt features aliens, animals and rainbows. Lovingly created and quilted by Ana Schuber.

30" Square Wall Hanging item
30" Square Wall Hanging item
30" Square Wall Hanging item
30" Square Wall Hanging
$30

Starting bid

This quilted wall hanging features patterns in blank, greys, tans and blues. Lovingly created and quilted by Ana Schuber.

Service: 8 Hours of Professional On-Site IT Support item
Service: 8 Hours of Professional On-Site IT Support
$150

Starting bid

Get a full day of personalized, on-site technology help (Value: $1,200) from an experienced IT professional. Ideal for small businesses, home offices, and individuals with more advanced IT needs. Use the time for almost any technology project, big or small. The service is highly consultative, friendly, and tailored to your needs.


Note: This package covers expert time and labor only. Any hardware, software, equipment, or materials needed for your project are not included.


Use the eight hours for any of the following:


For Businesses:

  • Office network improvements
  • Wi-Fi upgrades and optimization
  • Windows computer setup, support, and troubleshooting
  • Windows Server assistance (users, shares, backups, domain issues)
  • VoIP system setup, fixes, or improvements
  • Technology assessments and recommendations
  • Office moves or equipment reorganizing
  • General IT problem-solving

For Individuals / Home Projects:

  • Whole-home Wi-Fi setup or cleanup
  • Help installing or configuring home security cameras
  • Computer setup and cleanup
  • Smart-home or personal tech help
  • Cable management or small network setup
  • General technology tune-ups

Important Details

  • Up to 8 on-site hours of expert IT support
  • Scheduling is flexible
  • You choose the project or mix of tasks
  • All equipment, hardware, software, and materials must be provided by the winner
  • Provided by: William Collier
Dublin Crystal 7-Piece Spirits Set item
Dublin Crystal 7-Piece Spirits Set item
Dublin Crystal 7-Piece Spirits Set item
Dublin Crystal 7-Piece Spirits Set
$15

Starting bid

New in box; never used. Serve up crisp spirits in a style that is classically elegant with the etched crystal design of this stately, seven-piece Dublin decanter and shot glass set by Godinger. Would make a very nice housewarming gift.

Donated by: Keight Staub

$50 Penzeys Gift Card item
$50 Penzeys Gift Card item
$50 Penzeys Gift Card item
$50 Penzeys Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Variety is the spice of life! Snag this gift card to Penzeys, a well-respected and popular local retailer of high-quality cooking spice blends.

Explore their products: Penzeys


Penzeys is family-owned and has taken a strong public stance against issues such as racism and inequality. You can feel good supporting this local business.


Donated by: Mariann Schmitz

Vintage Marigold Clover Dish in Carnival Glass item
Vintage Marigold Clover Dish in Carnival Glass item
Vintage Marigold Clover Dish in Carnival Glass item
Vintage Marigold Clover Dish in Carnival Glass
$5

Starting bid

This mid-century trinket dish is made of glossy carnival glass in a vibrant pink-orange tone with iridescent hues.

It's in excellent condition with no chips or cracks. Use it as a candy dish on your coffee table, a landing place for small jewelry, a unique piece of Autumn decor, or even a soap dish. Measures about 7" x 6 1/8" x 1".

Donated by: Keight Staub

Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #1 item
Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #1 item
Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #1
$40

Starting bid

Hardwood cutting board with food safe finish, handcrafted by Paul Mancill. Brand new. Measures roughly 12 x 18 - a great size for meal prep or serving charcuterie. Two available - made exclusively for this auction!

Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #2 item
Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #2 item
Handmade Hardwood Cutting Board #2
$40

Starting bid

Hardwood cutting board with food safe finish, handcrafted by Paul Mancill. Brand new. Measures roughly 12 x 18 - a great size for meal prep or serving charcuterie. Two available - made exclusively for this auction!

Geometric Hibiscus Oil Painting 24x30 item
Geometric Hibiscus Oil Painting 24x30
$75

Starting bid

A custom work of art by professional artist and UUCB member Elizabeth Cunniff. Valued at $175.

Antique Telephone Table item
Antique Telephone Table item
Antique Telephone Table item
Antique Telephone Table
$20

Starting bid

28” wide, 19” deep, 32” high. Seat is removeable, so it can easily be recovered. Shows a lot of wear and stains, but it is sturdy. Donated by Holly Hilton.

Pool Table and Cue Set item
Pool Table and Cue Set item
Pool Table and Cue Set item
Pool Table and Cue Set
$500

Starting bid

Get your hands on this beautiful pool table, complete with pool cue set, Donated by Ken Sobaski. Pickup will be required. No delivery available. This high-quality, mid-condition, hardwood set is valued at $2,000. Minimum bid is $500. Email Ken for more details or photos!

Glass Bead Necklace & Earring Set item
Glass Bead Necklace & Earring Set item
Glass Bead Necklace & Earring Set
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful fair trade green glass bead necklace and matching earrings. Purchased from Sojourns. Necklace is 17” in length. New with tags. Donated by Holly Hilton. $40 retail value. Minimum bid is $5.

Korean Tea Box item
Korean Tea Box item
Korean Tea Box item
Korean Tea Box
$5

Starting bid

Tea storage box originally purchased in Korea. Mother of pearl inlay lid. Octagon, lacquered wood. Plastic dividers inside. Listed in mid condition because of some imperfections of the lacquer on the bottom. Donated by Holly Hilton.


Lighted "Cheers" Bar Sign item
Lighted "Cheers" Bar Sign item
Lighted "Cheers" Bar Sign item
Lighted "Cheers" Bar Sign
$10

Starting bid

Large but lightweight wall-mounted CHEERS sign! Such a fun addition to any space. Takes D batteries. Donated by Keight Staub.

Art Lesson by Elizabeth Cunniff item
Art Lesson by Elizabeth Cunniff item
Art Lesson by Elizabeth Cunniff
$25

Starting bid

This 1.5 hour art lesson for two people will be hosted in Elizabeth's home studio, which is very close to UUCB. Lessons can be painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, weaving, embroidery, or a combination of these. Elizabeth primarily teaches adults, but children 7 and older are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Retail value $125.


Set of 8 Square Glass Plates item
Set of 8 Square Glass Plates item
Set of 8 Square Glass Plates
$5

Starting bid

A set of glass plates with a beautiful floral motif. Never used. Valued at $50 for the set. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.

Eggplant Dish item
Eggplant Dish item
Eggplant Dish item
Eggplant Dish
$5

Starting bid

Glazed stoneware dish. Shaped like an eggplant with blue color. Perfect for serving baba ganoush!


Handwoven Scarf item
Handwoven Scarf item
Handwoven Scarf item
Handwoven Scarf
$5

Starting bid

Handwoven scarf of unknown fibers. Purchased from an artist in Monmouth, IL. Black, red, pink, orange, and bronze colors. 7x67 in size. Donated by Holly Hilton. Retail value $45.


Vintage Suitcase Set item
Vintage Suitcase Set item
Vintage Suitcase Set item
Vintage Suitcase Set
$10

Starting bid

Samsonite Streamlite suitcase and train case set in cream. Suitcase has gold interior, very clean, no stains. Train case looks gently used, small spots of discoloration, but the lining is intact. Donated by Leigh Jacobson Schaffer.

Wedgwood 1953 Commemorative Cup item
Wedgwood 1953 Commemorative Cup item
Wedgwood 1953 Commemorative Cup item
Wedgwood 1953 Commemorative Cup
$40

Starting bid

Wedgwood 1953 commemorative cup for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Embossed Queen's ware. Excellent condition. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.

Wooden Quilt Rack item
Wooden Quilt Rack item
Wooden Quilt Rack item
Wooden Quilt Rack
$5

Starting bid

Ideal for showing off your quilts or neatly storing your in-progress projects. Donated by Holly Hilton.

Professional Life Coaching Package item
Professional Life Coaching Package
$50

Starting bid

Get a powerful boost of confidence and direction via this 3-month, 6-session life coaching package with Brandy Lucas. Retail value $775.

Service: Professional Job Search Package item
Service: Professional Job Search Package
$50

Starting bid

If you want to elevate your professional branding, take advantage of the expert resume-building skills of Carol Adams. This package includes:

  • Personal Resume Interview
  • 1 Resume
  • 3 Rounds of Resume Revisions
  • 1 Resume Cover Letter
  • 1 Reference Page
  • 1 Thank You Email Template
  • Custom LinkedIn Profile Content

Retail value: $600

Donated by: Carol Adams (mother of UU member Elizabeth Cunniff)

Hardwood Chip & Dip Bowl item
Hardwood Chip & Dip Bowl item
Hardwood Chip & Dip Bowl item
Hardwood Chip & Dip Bowl
$5

Starting bid

Heavy, durable Teakwood with a beautiful finish. This is a vintage piece but is in perfect condition. Retail value $35.

Tiffany China Elephant Piggy Bank item
Tiffany China Elephant Piggy Bank item
Tiffany China Elephant Piggy Bank
$25

Starting bid

A beautiful, timeless keepsake. Would make a wonderful new baby gift. Valued at $260. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.

Set of 4 Pottery Barn Hanukkah Dessert Plates item
Set of 4 Pottery Barn Hanukkah Dessert Plates item
Set of 4 Pottery Barn Hanukkah Dessert Plates
$5

Starting bid

Never used. Still in box. Valued at $40 for the set. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.

Designated Church Parking Spot
$5

Starting bid

Yep, the coveted parking spot is up for grabs. This parking spot is labeled "Auction Winter" and is right next to the Minister parking spot, closest to the church entrance. The highest bidder will get to call this spot home until the end of the 2026.


16 x 20 Art Print Made by UUCB Community item
16 x 20 Art Print Made by UUCB Community item
16 x 20 Art Print Made by UUCB Community
$1

Starting bid

This piece of art was made during a UUCB service when attendees were invited to pour paint onto a canvas and mix the colors together, representing the beauty of diversity in our congregation. It could be yours!

Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #1 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #1 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #1 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #1
$25

Starting bid

This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.

Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #2 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #2 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #2 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #2
$25

Starting bid

This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.

Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #3 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #3 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #3 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #3
$25

Starting bid

This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.

Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #4 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #4 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #4 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #4
$25

Starting bid

This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.

Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #5 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #5 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #5 item
Book Binding Workshop Series - Spot #5
$25

Starting bid

This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.

1-Hour Spiritual Consultation with Freeman Presson item
1-Hour Spiritual Consultation with Freeman Presson
$15

Starting bid

One-hour consultation with psychic, astrologer, and healer Freeman Presson. $120 value. Freeman’s sessions are spiritual consultations that provide a sacred space for the client to add to their self-knowledge, understand their life mission, and find ways to build on their strengths and turn their weaknesses into superpowers.

15-Minute Spiritual Cleanse with Freeman Presson item
15-Minute Spiritual Cleanse with Freeman Presson
$5

Starting bid

15-minute spiritual cleansing from psychic, astrologer, and healer Freeman Presson. $30 value. This session involves Reiki, smudging, Chakra amplification, and removal of negative attachments.

Hermann Annual Irish Teddy Bear item
Hermann Annual Irish Teddy Bear item
Hermann Annual Irish Teddy Bear item
Hermann Annual Irish Teddy Bear
$30

Starting bid

Annual Irish Bear, limited edition, jointed with mohair covering & growler. Excellent condition. Purchased in 2000. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.


Limited Edition Lavender Steiff Teddy Bear item
Limited Edition Lavender Steiff Teddy Bear item
Limited Edition Lavender Steiff Teddy Bear
$29

Starting bid

Steiff 7" Teddy Bear. Lavender Blue, jointed, limited edition. Excellent condition. Purchased in 2000. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.


Poetry Workshop with Cayla Calhoun item
Poetry Workshop with Cayla Calhoun
$50

Starting bid

Our words can be powerful, and when we write with intention we can often transcend our mental and emotional fears and biases. The purpose of this workshop is to help you connect with your true power as a writer, not so much about producing perfect poetry. The workshop includes 60 minutes of in-person coaching (or Zoom if preferred), broken into two 30-minute meetings, as well as some initial prompts and a homework assignment between the meetings. Plus, you can invite up to 3 friends to join you!

Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #1 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #1 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #1 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #1
$76

Starting bid

Original oil/acrylic painting, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $450. Donated by Steve Wideman.

Unframed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #2 item
Unframed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #2 item
Unframed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #2
$56

Starting bid

Original 40 1/4"H x 30 1/4W UNFRAMED oil/acrylic painting, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $450. Donated by Steve Wideman.

Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #3 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #3 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #3 item
Framed Original S.A. Lynch Oil Painting #3
$66

Starting bid

Original oil/acrylic FRAMED painting, 24"H x 19 3/4W, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $440. Donated by Steve Wideman.

1880's Handmade Quilt item
1880's Handmade Quilt item
1880's Handmade Quilt item
1880's Handmade Quilt
$96

Starting bid

19th-Century handmade quilt by Calhoun family of Tifton, GA. Made by Inez Calhoun's grandmother and given with love to the Wideman family in the 1990's, this quilt measures approximately 5' x 6' and is in very good condition for its age, with only minor fraying among edge panels - see closeups. Backing in very good condition as well. Retail Value $390. Donated by Steve Wideman.

Set of Korean Vases item
Set of Korean Vases item
Set of Korean Vases item
Set of Korean Vases
$20

Starting bid

Set of two beautiful Korean flower vases. Donated by Barbara Koehler.

Trés Taylor "Revolution of Joy" Poster item
Trés Taylor "Revolution of Joy" Poster item
Trés Taylor "Revolution of Joy" Poster
$10

Starting bid

Trés Taylor poster. Donated by Barbara Koehler.

26x22 Original Painting item
26x22 Original Painting item
26x22 Original Painting item
26x22 Original Painting
$40

Starting bid

Lovely 26x22 painting in a quality ornamental frame. Donated by Mary Weekes. Minimum bid $40.

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