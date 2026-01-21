'Sparks of Joy' Fundraising Auction

Get a full day of personalized, on-site technology help (Value: $1,200) from an experienced IT professional. Ideal for small businesses, home offices, and individuals with more advanced IT needs. Use the time for almost any technology project, big or small. The service is highly consultative, friendly, and tailored to your needs.





Note: This package covers expert time and labor only. Any hardware, software, equipment, or materials needed for your project are not included.





Use the eight hours for any of the following:





For Businesses:

Office network improvements

Wi-Fi upgrades and optimization

Windows computer setup, support, and troubleshooting

Windows Server assistance (users, shares, backups, domain issues)

VoIP system setup, fixes, or improvements

Technology assessments and recommendations

Office moves or equipment reorganizing

General IT problem-solving

For Individuals / Home Projects:

Whole-home Wi-Fi setup or cleanup

Help installing or configuring home security cameras

Computer setup and cleanup

Smart-home or personal tech help

Cable management or small network setup

General technology tune-ups

Important Details