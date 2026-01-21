'Sparks of Joy' Fundraising Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Vintage serving platter in excellent condition. Gold rimmed ceramic with a glossy glaze. Highly collectible and characteristic of mid-20th-century design.
Retail value: $150. Rare find!
Donated by: Phillip Regulinski
Starting bid
Intricate Hand Beaded 3 tiered, 3 dimensional, ‘Phoenix Rising’ pendant with 30” antique silver chain. Created and donated by Debra Carlisle. Retail value $80. New.
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Intricate Hand Beaded Sunflower Fringe Earrings with Sterling Silver Fishhook Earwires. Approximate length 3.5 inches - top of ear wire to bottom. Created and donated by Debra Carlisle. Retail value $75. New.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay in Paul & Marcia Mancill's 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation cottage on Fowl River. Swim off the dock, explore with kayaks (provided) or just relax on the screen porch. The home is a 20-minute drive to the beach at Dauphin Island and a 15-drive to Bellingraph Gardens.
Estimated retail value: $200 per night; $400 total
This vacation rental can only be bid on by members and pledging friends of UUCB or UUCT.
Starting bid
This beautiful baby quilt features aliens, animals and rainbows. Lovingly created and quilted by Ana Schuber.
Starting bid
This quilted wall hanging features patterns in blank, greys, tans and blues. Lovingly created and quilted by Ana Schuber.
Starting bid
Get a full day of personalized, on-site technology help (Value: $1,200) from an experienced IT professional. Ideal for small businesses, home offices, and individuals with more advanced IT needs. Use the time for almost any technology project, big or small. The service is highly consultative, friendly, and tailored to your needs.
Note: This package covers expert time and labor only. Any hardware, software, equipment, or materials needed for your project are not included.
Use the eight hours for any of the following:
For Businesses:
For Individuals / Home Projects:
Important Details
Starting bid
New in box; never used. Serve up crisp spirits in a style that is classically elegant with the etched crystal design of this stately, seven-piece Dublin decanter and shot glass set by Godinger. Would make a very nice housewarming gift.
Donated by: Keight Staub
Starting bid
Variety is the spice of life! Snag this gift card to Penzeys, a well-respected and popular local retailer of high-quality cooking spice blends.
Explore their products: Penzeys
Penzeys is family-owned and has taken a strong public stance against issues such as racism and inequality. You can feel good supporting this local business.
Donated by: Mariann Schmitz
Starting bid
This mid-century trinket dish is made of glossy carnival glass in a vibrant pink-orange tone with iridescent hues.
It's in excellent condition with no chips or cracks. Use it as a candy dish on your coffee table, a landing place for small jewelry, a unique piece of Autumn decor, or even a soap dish. Measures about 7" x 6 1/8" x 1".
Donated by: Keight Staub
Starting bid
Hardwood cutting board with food safe finish, handcrafted by Paul Mancill. Brand new. Measures roughly 12 x 18 - a great size for meal prep or serving charcuterie. Two available - made exclusively for this auction!
Starting bid
Hardwood cutting board with food safe finish, handcrafted by Paul Mancill. Brand new. Measures roughly 12 x 18 - a great size for meal prep or serving charcuterie. Two available - made exclusively for this auction!
Starting bid
A custom work of art by professional artist and UUCB member Elizabeth Cunniff. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
28” wide, 19” deep, 32” high. Seat is removeable, so it can easily be recovered. Shows a lot of wear and stains, but it is sturdy. Donated by Holly Hilton.
Starting bid
Get your hands on this beautiful pool table, complete with pool cue set, Donated by Ken Sobaski. Pickup will be required. No delivery available. This high-quality, mid-condition, hardwood set is valued at $2,000. Minimum bid is $500. Email Ken for more details or photos!
Starting bid
Beautiful fair trade green glass bead necklace and matching earrings. Purchased from Sojourns. Necklace is 17” in length. New with tags. Donated by Holly Hilton. $40 retail value. Minimum bid is $5.
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Tea storage box originally purchased in Korea. Mother of pearl inlay lid. Octagon, lacquered wood. Plastic dividers inside. Listed in mid condition because of some imperfections of the lacquer on the bottom. Donated by Holly Hilton.
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Large but lightweight wall-mounted CHEERS sign! Such a fun addition to any space. Takes D batteries. Donated by Keight Staub.
Starting bid
This 1.5 hour art lesson for two people will be hosted in Elizabeth's home studio, which is very close to UUCB. Lessons can be painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, weaving, embroidery, or a combination of these. Elizabeth primarily teaches adults, but children 7 and older are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Retail value $125.
Starting bid
A set of glass plates with a beautiful floral motif. Never used. Valued at $50 for the set. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.
Starting bid
Glazed stoneware dish. Shaped like an eggplant with blue color. Perfect for serving baba ganoush!
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Handwoven scarf of unknown fibers. Purchased from an artist in Monmouth, IL. Black, red, pink, orange, and bronze colors. 7x67 in size. Donated by Holly Hilton. Retail value $45.
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Samsonite Streamlite suitcase and train case set in cream. Suitcase has gold interior, very clean, no stains. Train case looks gently used, small spots of discoloration, but the lining is intact. Donated by Leigh Jacobson Schaffer.
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Wedgwood 1953 commemorative cup for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
Embossed Queen's ware. Excellent condition. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.
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Ideal for showing off your quilts or neatly storing your in-progress projects. Donated by Holly Hilton.
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Get a powerful boost of confidence and direction via this 3-month, 6-session life coaching package with Brandy Lucas. Retail value $775.
Starting bid
If you want to elevate your professional branding, take advantage of the expert resume-building skills of Carol Adams. This package includes:
Retail value: $600
Donated by: Carol Adams (mother of UU member Elizabeth Cunniff)
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Heavy, durable Teakwood with a beautiful finish. This is a vintage piece but is in perfect condition. Retail value $35.
Starting bid
A beautiful, timeless keepsake. Would make a wonderful new baby gift. Valued at $260. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.
Starting bid
Never used. Still in box. Valued at $40 for the set. Donated by Marilyn Kurata.
Starting bid
Yep, the coveted parking spot is up for grabs. This parking spot is labeled "Auction Winter" and is right next to the Minister parking spot, closest to the church entrance. The highest bidder will get to call this spot home until the end of the 2026.
Starting bid
This piece of art was made during a UUCB service when attendees were invited to pour paint onto a canvas and mix the colors together, representing the beauty of diversity in our congregation. It could be yours!
Starting bid
This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.
Starting bid
This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.
Starting bid
This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.
Starting bid
This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.
Starting bid
This is a truly unique opportunity to learn several book binding styles. Make a book that can become a journal or sketchbook. You will go home with a completed book of your own design! Your spot includes two class sessions to be scheduled with artist Diane Tucker. There are 5 spots available in this workshop series! Each spot is valued at $150. Minimum bid is $25 per spot.
Starting bid
One-hour consultation with psychic, astrologer, and healer Freeman Presson. $120 value. Freeman’s sessions are spiritual consultations that provide a sacred space for the client to add to their self-knowledge, understand their life mission, and find ways to build on their strengths and turn their weaknesses into superpowers.
Starting bid
15-minute spiritual cleansing from psychic, astrologer, and healer Freeman Presson. $30 value. This session involves Reiki, smudging, Chakra amplification, and removal of negative attachments.
Starting bid
Annual Irish Bear, limited edition, jointed with mohair covering & growler. Excellent condition. Purchased in 2000. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.
Starting bid
Steiff 7" Teddy Bear. Lavender Blue, jointed, limited edition. Excellent condition. Purchased in 2000. Donated by Ruth Vann Lillian.
Starting bid
Our words can be powerful, and when we write with intention we can often transcend our mental and emotional fears and biases. The purpose of this workshop is to help you connect with your true power as a writer, not so much about producing perfect poetry. The workshop includes 60 minutes of in-person coaching (or Zoom if preferred), broken into two 30-minute meetings, as well as some initial prompts and a homework assignment between the meetings. Plus, you can invite up to 3 friends to join you!
Starting bid
Original oil/acrylic painting, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $450. Donated by Steve Wideman.
Starting bid
Original 40 1/4"H x 30 1/4W UNFRAMED oil/acrylic painting, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $450. Donated by Steve Wideman.
Starting bid
Original oil/acrylic FRAMED painting, 24"H x 19 3/4W, highly-detailed 19th century costumed figure by S.A. Lynch, a British-born artist now living in Alabama, famous for her 'Cat Rock' and 'Dog Character' works as shown in multiple museums around the world. Retail Value $440. Donated by Steve Wideman.
Starting bid
19th-Century handmade quilt by Calhoun family of Tifton, GA. Made by Inez Calhoun's grandmother and given with love to the Wideman family in the 1990's, this quilt measures approximately 5' x 6' and is in very good condition for its age, with only minor fraying among edge panels - see closeups. Backing in very good condition as well. Retail Value $390. Donated by Steve Wideman.
Starting bid
Set of two beautiful Korean flower vases. Donated by Barbara Koehler.
Starting bid
Trés Taylor poster. Donated by Barbara Koehler.
Starting bid
Lovely 26x22 painting in a quality ornamental frame. Donated by Mary Weekes. Minimum bid $40.
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