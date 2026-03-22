UUCSV Silent Auction (Spring 2026)

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About this event
Starting bid
These lovely mugs are engraved, and made by Mexican artist Maya, as featured in the Southwest Indian Foundation catalog.
Starting bid
$40 in Knoebels ride tickets and more!
Starting bid
Absolutely stunning, locally-made Amish quilt, queen-sized. This quilt was purchased more than 20 years ago at the shop that used to be in a side-addition on a house along Rt. 45. It is queen-sized but would fit a full-sized bed as well.
Starting bid
Immemorialize your pet(s) in an original painting by artist Dick Bonham.
Starting bid
Tea bag painting by local article Sylvia Denger. Measuring 8x6 inches, this is a framed piece of art painted on a real tea bag!
Starting bid
Tea bag painting by local article Sylvia Denger. Measuring 8x5.5 inches, this is a framed piece of art painted on a real tea bag!
Starting bid
Recieve a personalized astrological consultation from a UUer in another congregation over Zoom!
Starting bid
An original glass bowl, made by UUCSV artist Emily Johnson! Fused glass fluted bowl 11 “ diameter and 2.5 “deep. Dishwasher safe. Do not microwave.
Starting bid
A set of notecards by UUCSV artist Simonne Roy.
Starting bid
Learn about our forgotten military heroes and their medals in this signed book by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham!
Starting bid
An original pewter dragonfly pin by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham!
Starting bid
A cast sculpture by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham. Free-standing, about 12" tall. You will want this beautiful piece to adorn your home!
Starting bid
A cast sculpture by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham. Free-standing, about 12" tall. You will want this beautiful piece to adorn your home!
Starting bid
Get a drawing of yourself (or someone you love) as an anime character, done by one of our congregation's teen artists! Perfect for use as an internet avatar, or to display! (Artist will work from a photo for non-UUCSVers)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!