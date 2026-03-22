Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley
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Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley

About this event

Sales closed

UUCSV Silent Auction (Spring 2026)

Pick-up location

265 Point Township Dr, Northumberland, PA 17857, USA

Two dragonfly soup mugs item
Two dragonfly soup mugs
$30

Starting bid

These lovely mugs are engraved, and made by Mexican artist Maya, as featured in the Southwest Indian Foundation catalog.

Knoebels Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

$40 in Knoebels ride tickets and more!

Real Amish-made Quilt item
Real Amish-made Quilt item
Real Amish-made Quilt item
Real Amish-made Quilt
$200

Starting bid

Absolutely stunning, locally-made Amish quilt, queen-sized. This quilt was purchased more than 20 years ago at the shop that used to be in a side-addition on a house along Rt. 45. It is queen-sized but would fit a full-sized bed as well.

Pet portrait (top 2 bidders)
$50

Starting bid

Immemorialize your pet(s) in an original painting by artist Dick Bonham.

Bluebird Tea Bag Painting item
Bluebird Tea Bag Painting
$55

Starting bid

Tea bag painting by local article Sylvia Denger. Measuring 8x6 inches, this is a framed piece of art painted on a real tea bag!

Poppy Tea Bag Painting item
Poppy Tea Bag Painting
$45

Starting bid

Tea bag painting by local article Sylvia Denger. Measuring 8x5.5 inches, this is a framed piece of art painted on a real tea bag!

Astrological consultation item
Astrological consultation
$30

Starting bid

Recieve a personalized astrological consultation from a UUer in another congregation over Zoom!

Original Glass Bowl item
Original Glass Bowl
$50

Starting bid

An original glass bowl, made by UUCSV artist Emily Johnson! Fused glass fluted bowl 11 “ diameter and 2.5 “deep. Dishwasher safe. Do not microwave.

Notecards
$10

Starting bid

A set of notecards by UUCSV artist Simonne Roy.

Signed Book, "Forgotten American Heros" item
Signed Book, "Forgotten American Heros" item
Signed Book, "Forgotten American Heros"
$50

Starting bid

Learn about our forgotten military heroes and their medals in this signed book by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham!

Dragonfly pin item
Dragonfly pin
$40

Starting bid

An original pewter dragonfly pin by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham!

Owl in flight sculpture item
Owl in flight sculpture
$50

Starting bid

A cast sculpture by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham. Free-standing, about 12" tall. You will want this beautiful piece to adorn your home!

Owl with moon Sculpture item
Owl with moon Sculpture
$50

Starting bid

A cast sculpture by UUCSV artist Dick Bonham. Free-standing, about 12" tall. You will want this beautiful piece to adorn your home!

Your anime portrait item
Your anime portrait
$20

Starting bid

Get a drawing of yourself (or someone you love) as an anime character, done by one of our congregation's teen artists! Perfect for use as an internet avatar, or to display! (Artist will work from a photo for non-UUCSVers)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!