Hosted by

Unitarian Universalist Church of St Petersburg, FL

About this event

UUSP Annual Retreat - 2026

100 Mirror Lake Dr N

St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

General Admission - $20 suggested per person
Pay what you can

Suggested $20 per person. Per ticket, any amount donated over $20 is tax-deductible. You are allowed to purchase 1 or 2 tickets per order. If you prefer to write a check, select a "$0" ticket here and then provide your check at the retreat on April 18th. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, you may bypass purchasing a ticket and utilize the donation box below. Thanks!

Add a donation for Unitarian Universalist Church of St Petersburg, FL

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!