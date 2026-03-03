UUSP Annual Retreat - 2026

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About this event
Suggested $20 per person. Per ticket, any amount donated over $20 is tax-deductible. You are allowed to purchase 1 or 2 tickets per order. If you prefer to write a check, select a "$0" ticket here and then provide your check at the retreat on April 18th. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, you may bypass purchasing a ticket and utilize the donation box below. Thanks!
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