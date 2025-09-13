Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity Inc.

Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity Inc.

UW Kappa Psi Dues 2025-2026

PY4 Dues WITH Cord
$89.50

No expiration

Fall Dues: $33.50
Spring Dues: $33.50
Province Dues: $7.50
Chapter Dues: $0
Cord: $15.00

PY4 Dues WITHOUT Cord
$74.50

No expiration

Fall Dues: $33.50
Spring Dues: $33.50
Province Dues: $7.50
Chapter Dues: $0

PY3 Dues
$107.50

No expiration

Fall Dues: $33.50
Spring Dues: $33.50
Province Dues: $7.50
Chapter Dues: $33.00

PY2 Dues
$107.50

No expiration

Fall Dues: $33.50
Spring Dues: $33.50
Province Dues: $7.50
Chapter Dues: $33.00

Epsilon Eta Dues
$129.50

No expiration

Initiate Dues: $75.00
Spring Dues: $27.00
Chapter Dues: $20.00
Province Dues: $7.50
Total Dues: $149.50 - $20 (pledge book/pin) = $129.50

