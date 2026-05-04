Utah Youth Rugby

Hosted by

Utah Youth Rugby

About this event

UYR & ULR Championship Weekend

2280 Rose Park Ln

Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA

Saturday VIP Admission
$50

Priority entry through Team Entrance

Reserved seating next to the Teams on the West side of the Field

Meal and Drink provided

Saturday General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full UYR program with access to all Championship matches on Saturday.

9:00am - Boys HS ST2 Richfield vs Olympus

11:00am - Boys HS CT2 Cache Valley vs Te Mana

1:00pm - Girls HS CT1 United vs Majestics

3:00pm - Boys HS ST1 Herriman vs Mtn Ridge

5:00pm - Boys HS CT1 LCA vs Cavemen

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