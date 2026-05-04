UYR & ULR Championship Weekend

About this event
Priority entry through Team Entrance
Reserved seating next to the Teams on the West side of the Field
Meal and Drink provided
Enjoy the full UYR program with access to all Championship matches on Saturday.
9:00am - Boys HS ST2 Richfield vs Olympus
11:00am - Boys HS CT2 Cache Valley vs Te Mana
1:00pm - Girls HS CT1 United vs Majestics
3:00pm - Boys HS ST1 Herriman vs Mtn Ridge
5:00pm - Boys HS CT1 LCA vs Cavemen
$
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