The words "UZI FEST" in a fiery orange and red gradient are displayed against a stark black background.
1570 FC

Hosted by

1570 FC

About this event

Uzi Fest 2026

TBD

General Admission
$70.15

Grants entry to the event + food for up to 4 family members

Additional Family Members/ Single Tickets
$20

Grants entry to the event + food for 1 additional family member.

Parent's Match (1 parent)
$115.15
  • Parent Match Tournament
    Our beloved Parent Match is back this year! Parents will compete in a fun soccer game- parents vs parents. Teams will be formed ahead of time, and match jerseys will be provided. 
  • Entry Fees
    • Parents Match Entry for one parent is $115.15
    • Parents Match Entry fee for two parents (from the same family) is $125.70
    • Packages
      • Family Entry + 1 parent match entry: $180
      • Family Entry + 2 parent match entries: $190

All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.

Parent's Match (2 parents)
$125.70
  • Parent Match Tournament
    Our beloved Parent Match is back this year! Parents will compete in a fun soccer game- parents vs parents. Teams will be formed ahead of time, and match jerseys will be provided. 
  • Entry Fees
    • Parents Match Entry for one parent is $115.15
    • Parents Match Entry fee for two parents (from the same family) is $125.70
    • Packages
      • Family Entry + 1 parent match entry: $180
      • Family Entry + 2 parent match entries: $190

All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.

Parent's Match Package #1
$180
  • Parent Match Tournament Package #1
  • Includes:
    • Family Entry (up top 4 family members) plus 1 parent match entry: $180

All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.

Parent's Match Package #2
$190
  • Parent Match Tournament Package #1
  • Includes:
    • Family Entry (up top 4 family members) plus 2 parent match entries: $190

All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.

Kid's Uzi fest Shirt
$15

Uzi Fest shirts featuring our winning Uzi Fest design. All proceeds will go towards our club.

Adult Uzi Fest Shirt
$20

Uzi Fest shirts featuring our winning Uzi Fest design. All proceeds will go towards our club.

Add a donation for 1570 FC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!