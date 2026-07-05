Uzi Fest 2026

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Grants entry to the event + food for up to 4 family members
Grants entry to the event + food for 1 additional family member.
All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.
All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.
All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.
All proceeds go directly toward Guiding Hands Foundation programs such as scholarships, mentorship, community events, and player development support.
Uzi Fest shirts featuring our winning Uzi Fest design. All proceeds will go towards our club.
Uzi Fest shirts featuring our winning Uzi Fest design. All proceeds will go towards our club.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!