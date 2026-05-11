1570 FC

Hosted by

1570 FC

About this event

Uzi Fest PK Battle Challenge

Rancho Cucamonga

CA, USA

PK Team Entry
$200

Age Group Categories:

U9/U10

U11/U12

U13/U14

U15/U16


TEAM FORMAT

4 Field Players

1 Goalkeeper

Coed Teams Allowed

Age Group Divisions


SPECIAL SCORING

Regular Goal = 1 Point

Goal by Goalkeeper = 2 Points

Goalkeeper save vs opposing goalkeeper = 2 Points


TOURNAMENT RULES

Each team takes 5 penalty kicks

Every player takes 1 PK

Goalkeepers MUST take 1 designated PK


TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Group Stage + Finals or Bracket Elimination

Points determine advancement

Limited spots available per division


ELIGIBILITY

Teams must include at least one current 1570 FC player

Teams must compete in the correct age bracket


PRIZES

Winning team in each age group receives prize money + medals


Add a donation for 1570 FC

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