Uzi Fest PK Battle Challenge

Hosted by
About this event
Age Group Categories:
U9/U10
U11/U12
U13/U14
U15/U16
TEAM FORMAT
4 Field Players
1 Goalkeeper
Coed Teams Allowed
Age Group Divisions
SPECIAL SCORING
Regular Goal = 1 Point
Goal by Goalkeeper = 2 Points
Goalkeeper save vs opposing goalkeeper = 2 Points
TOURNAMENT RULES
Each team takes 5 penalty kicks
Every player takes 1 PK
Goalkeepers MUST take 1 designated PK
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Group Stage + Finals or Bracket Elimination
Points determine advancement
Limited spots available per division
ELIGIBILITY
Teams must include at least one current 1570 FC player
Teams must compete in the correct age bracket
PRIZES
Winning team in each age group receives prize money + medals
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!