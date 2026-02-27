Vitendo 4 Africa

Offered by

Vitendo 4 Africa

About the memberships

V4A Balozi Club

Educator
Free

No expiration

20 Hours/month: Serve onsite or remotely and receive a formal volunteer job description.

Caretaker
$50

Renews monthly

Support one student in STEM programming and character education.

Rebuilder
$100

Renews monthly

Provide healthcare services and managed referrals to families.

Reformer
$250

Renews monthly

Advocate for legislation and help keep V4A staff in place.

Host Family
$500

Renews monthly

Support a family with employment navigation, healthcare, etc.

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