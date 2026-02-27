V4A Balozi Club

About the memberships
No expiration
20 Hours/month: Serve onsite or remotely and receive a formal volunteer job description.
Renews monthly
Support one student in STEM programming and character education.
Renews monthly
Provide healthcare services and managed referrals to families.
Renews monthly
Advocate for legislation and help keep V4A staff in place.
Renews monthly
Support a family with employment navigation, healthcare, etc.
$
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