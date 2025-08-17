VA MTNS Outdoor Collective Memberships

VA MTNS Outdoor Collective

Outdoor Industry Member - <$250,000 Annual Revenue
$75

Valid for one year

Businesses, nonprofits, and professionals whose core work is rooted in the outdoors. This includes gear makers, outfitters, retailers, trail builders, conservation groups, guides, and more. Benefits include:

  • Visibility as part of the core outdoor economy in Virginia’s mountains.
  • Access to networking, business development, and collaboration opportunities.
  • Invitations to industry roundtables and Collective events.
  • Opportunities to showcase products, services, or expertise.
  • Inclusion in member directory and promotional highlights.
Outdoor Industry Member - $250,000 - $1M Annual Revenue
$150

Valid for one year

Outdoor Industry Member - $1M+ Annual Revenue
$250

Valid for one year

Supporting Member - <$250,000 Annual Revenue
$50

Valid for one year

Organizations and service providers who strengthen the outdoor economy through areas like finance, marketing, tourism, hospitality, law, media, and economic development. Benefits include:

  • Connection to the outdoor industry through partnerships and cross-promotion.
  • Recognition as a community supporter in Collective communications.
  • Invitations to networking events and roundtables.
  • Opportunities to share services and expertise with outdoor industry members.
  • Listing in member directory.
Supporting Member - $250,000 - $1M Annual Revenue
$100

Valid for one year

Supporting Member - $1M+ Annual Revenue
$150

Valid for one year

Individual Member
$25

Valid for one year

Outdoor enthusiasts and community champions who want to connect, support, and contribute to the growth of Virginia’s outdoor culture. Benefits include:

  • Be part of a movement advancing outdoor recreation in Virginia.
  • Invitations to Collective events, forums, and volunteer opportunities.
  • Recognition as an individual supporter of the outdoor economy.
  • The chance to connect with like-minded enthusiasts and advocates.
Sponsorship - Blue Ridge Tier
$250

Valid for one year

Partners who step in at a higher level to amplify their impact, gain visibility, and help expand the reach and resources of the Collective. Benefits include:

  • Recognition on the Collective’s website and in newsletters as a supporting sponsor.
  • Logo/name displayed at select events and programs.
  • Social media thank-you post highlighting sponsorship.
  • Networking access with industry members and supporting businesses.
Sponsorship - Summit Tier
$500

Valid for one year

Sponsorship - Pinnacle Tier
$1,000

Valid for one year

Sponsorship - Founding Tier (Year One Only)
$2,500

No expiration

  • Permanent recognition as a Founding Sponsor in all Collective materials (website, newsletters, event signage, and promotional collateral).
  • Highest-level logo placement and priority recognition at all events and programs.
  • Featured story/spotlight in Collective communications.
  • Exclusive invitation to an annual Founders Roundtable with Collective leadership to help shape strategy and direction.
