Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

Hosted by

Women’s Council of REALTORS® – Omaha

About this event

VA Panel Luncheon

17838 Burke St #102

Omaha, NE 68118

Member Ticket
$30

Must be a current 2026 WCR Omaha Member to purchase.
Join us for our VA Panel Luncheon featuring a panel of experienced lenders, appraisers, and real estate agents who will share insights on VA financing, common misconceptions, and best practices for working with VA buyers.

Lunch included.

Guest Ticket
$45

Open to non-members and industry guests.
Join us for our VA Panel Luncheon featuring a panel of experienced lenders, appraisers, and real estate agents who will share insights on VA financing, common misconceptions, and best practices for working with VA buyers.

Lunch included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!