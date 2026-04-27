About this event
Omaha, NE 68118
Must be a current 2026 WCR Omaha Member to purchase.
Join us for our VA Panel Luncheon featuring a panel of experienced lenders, appraisers, and real estate agents who will share insights on VA financing, common misconceptions, and best practices for working with VA buyers.
Lunch included.
Open to non-members and industry guests.
Join us for our VA Panel Luncheon featuring a panel of experienced lenders, appraisers, and real estate agents who will share insights on VA financing, common misconceptions, and best practices for working with VA buyers.
Lunch included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!